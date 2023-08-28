Live Outdoor™ Launches FIRESTORM®: The Revolutionary Smokeless Portable Propane Fire Pit with Auto Shut-off Safety Features

News provided by

Live Outdoor

28 Aug, 2023, 06:56 ET

Products engineered for safe and environmentally friendly backyard and outdoor experiences

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Outdoor™ announces the immediate availability of FIRESTORM®, an innovative packable, stylish propane fire pit that enables outdoor enthusiasts to level up their gear.

FIRESTORM® fills the market's demand for a truly portable gas fire pit that excels in performance, safety, and environmental consciousness. It is the only modular propane fire pit engineered to deliver a smokeless superior flame, protect the environment, and comply with Stage 1 & 2 fire ban restrictions.  

Experience Smoke-Free Camping with Live Outdoor™’s Firestorm® Propane Fire Pit, a Portable, Propane Fire Pit Innovation. Weight: 27 lbs. Size: 12” X 12” x 17.5” Fuel Type: Propane BTUs: 65,000 Cool Down Time: Approximately 20 minutes Hose Compatibility: Quick Connect Safety: Two Auto Safety Shut-off Features Includes: Durable Custom Carry Bag and 10’ Quick Connect Hose https://www.goliveoutdoor.com/
FIRESTORM® is the stylish, yet rugged, portable gas fire pit that will become one of your essentials to live, outdoor. With beautiful natural flames, unmatched fuel efficiency and notable safety features, FIRESTORM® produces 99% fewer emissions than wood burning fire pits by using clean burning propane. No smoke, no ash, no trash. Expertly built in Colorado, powered by the patented CrossFire® brass burner from Warming Trends™. Equipped with dual safety shut-offs. https://www.goliveoutdoor.com/
FIRESTORM® emits 99% less pollutants than burning wood and can produce up to 24 inches of beautiful flames with no smoke, ash, or trash. Customers pack and go in a flash with the included custom carry bag and 10' quick-connect hose for 5-to-20-gallon propane tanks.

With a control dial to customize the flame height to fit the mood, blow-out and tip over safety shut-offs to protect the environment, the sleek, powder-coated steel device complements every outdoor space. FIRESTORM® delivers unmatched flame performance and fuel efficiency courtesy of the patented Warming Trends™ CROSSFIRE® brass burner. It is perfect for RVing, camping, tailgating, backyard, patio events and more. FIRESTORM® also delivers ambiance event planners have been looking for - it is a quick and easy fire solution for hotels, restaurants, sporting events, weddings and parties.

"We are creating truly unique products inspired by our customers and the environment.  We are excited to introduce FIRESTORM® to the market and look forward to seeing where people take it while they safely "Live Outdoor," said Voni Flaherty, President of Live Outdoor™.

The excitement for FIRESTORM® is so high that it was independently reviewed prior to its launch by Trend Hunter, Cool Things, Grumpy Foot, Home Crux and New Atlas. FIRESTORM® is available at https://www.goliveoutdoor.com/

About Live Outdoor™
All Live Outdoor™ products are made in the U.S., environmentally focused and designed for outstanding performance, safety and convenience.

SOURCE Live Outdoor

