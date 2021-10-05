Live Recruit Launches New Version of its Virtual Hiring Event Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A game-changer in the recruitment event space, Live Recruit recently launched a new version of its virtual hiring event platform, making it easier for recruiters, headhunters, and staffing agencies to engage candidates and increase employer brand awareness — all on a simple and easy-to-use interface.

The event space exploded with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when many hiring events were forced onto a virtual stage. However, recruiters and candidates have been finding the existing technology clunky, outdated, and hard-to use.

By incorporating Live Recruit into their recruitment strategy, employers are reducing their cost-per-hire, sourcing diverse talent, and shortening time-to-hire, all while providing a world-class candidate experience.

"We knew the industry needed a great virtual hiring platform. Like others in the recruitment industry, we were searching for hiring event solutions and couldn't find anything that fit our specific recruitment needs," said Richard Kaskel, Co-Founder of Live Recruit and CEO of Katon Direct, a recruitment marketing firm. "As a result, the team decided to use our 19+ years of recruitment experience to create a virtual event platform that enables talented professionals to work at organizations where they'll thrive."

The newest version of Live Recruit provides recruiters with the ability to:

Create customized registration pages that show off organizations' employer brands

Engage candidates with an intuitive sign-up process and easy scheduling options

Access comprehensive, real-time analytics, giving recruiters a big-picture overview of their talent pipeline

Push all data captured to an Excel document or directly into an ATS

By partnering with Katon Direct, Live Recruit also provides premier event promotion services. The team — which has 19+ years of recruitment marketing experience -— promotes your events on the channels where candidates are most likely to engage, scaling your reach and boosting attendance.

"Katon Direct has been a valued partner for Bayard and Live Recruit has been instrumental in the success of our clients' virtual recruiting events for RNs," said Ann Troxell, VP of Client Solutions at Bayard Advertising, a recruitment marketing agency and Live Recruit partner.

About Live Recruit

Live Recruit is a virtual hiring event platform that makes it easy to build meaningful connections with candidates and fast-track the hiring process. For more information, visit the website .

