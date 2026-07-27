Live Shopping's Shipping Prices Are Going Up. Palmstreet's Aren't.

As shipping costs rise across live shopping, Palmstreet is choosing stability, keeping its Smart

Shipping flat rate at $7.49 for packages up to 5 lbs while competitors increase prices.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As USPS shipping rates continue to rise across the industry, many live-shopping platforms are passing those costs directly to buyers and sellers. Palmstreet, the live shopping marketplace built around passionate collector communities, is taking a different approach. While other platforms adjust their shipping prices, Palmstreet is maintaining its Smart Shipping flat rate of $7.49 for packages up to 5 lbs, giving buyers and sellers greater predictability at checkout and making it easier to bundle multiple purchases into a single shipment.

The move comes amid broad changes to shipping programs across the live-commerce sector. As detailed in the trade report "Whatnot USPS Ground Advantage Shift Lowers Some Rates, Ends Flat Rate Support" (Value Added Resource), at least one major competitor has announced a restructuring of its U.S. shipping program taking effect this summer, including raising its flat-rate shipping from $9.21 to $12.99 and repositioning Priority Mail as a premium shipping option with higher costs.

For live shopping, where buyers often purchase several items during a single stream, shipping plays a major role in the overall experience.

"Everything's getting pricier. The least we can do is keep shipping on Palmstreet out of it," said Chen Li, CEO of Palmstreet. "We believe predictable, affordable shipping is part of the product, not just a logistics expense. Our communities love to bundle purchases, and we're committed to keeping that experience simple and accessible."

Palmstreet's Smart Shipping program was designed around the purchasing behaviors of enthusiast communities, including plants, crystals, collectibles, coins, beauty, fashion, and handmade goods, where buyers frequently build larger orders throughout a live show.

By keeping shipping predictable, Palmstreet helps buyers confidently continue shopping without wondering how much each additional purchase will cost to ship.

A Different Approach to Live Shopping

As shipping costs become a growing concern across e-commerce, Palmstreet continues to invest in infrastructure that supports both buyers and sellers over the long term.

Key highlights include:

Palmstreet Smart Shipping remains $7.49 for packages up to 5 lbs.

Priority Mail pricing on Palmstreet remains unchanged, despite recent carrier rate increases.

Palmstreet's Smart Shipping flat rate is approximately 41% lower than the new $12.99 flat-rate price reported among competing live-shopping platforms in the coverage cited above.

Rather than treating shipping as a place to pass through every carrier increase, Palmstreet views affordable shipping as an important part of building lasting communities around live commerce.

"Our goal has always been to remove friction from live shopping," Li added. "When buyers know what shipping will cost, they're more likely to discover new sellers, support small businesses, and enjoy the experience of collecting together."

Sellers: The Force Behind Palmstreet

Palmstreet's growth has never been driven by advertising alone, it's driven by its sellers. Across plants, crystals, collectibles, coins, beauty, fashion, and handmade goods, independent sellers are the ones who build the audiences, host the live shows, and turn one-time buyers into returning members of a community. Every stream a seller runs is a piece of marketing no ad budget can replicate, and every relationship they build with a buyer is what keeps that community coming back.

That's why Palmstreet treats decisions like shipping as a direct investment in its sellers. When shipping stays predictable and affordable, sellers can grow larger orders, encourage bundling, and give their buyers a reason to keep shopping, fueling the word-of-mouth and repeat engagement that power the platform. Palmstreet's sellers are not just participants in the marketplace; they are its marketing engine and the foundation of its success.

As the live-shopping industry continues to evolve, Palmstreet remains focused on delivering a marketplace that prioritizes community, transparency, and a shopping experience buyers can rely on.

For media inquiries on Palmstreet or their shipping programs, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or [email protected].

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Founded in 2020, Palmstreet is a live shopping platform built around community, authenticity, and discovery. Originally launched as a marketplace for rare and collectible plants, the app has evolved into a dynamic live commerce ecosystem featuring fashion, beauty, athleisure, lifestyle goods, crystals, and artisanal décor. Palmstreet's immersive livestream shopping experience allows buyers to interact directly with sellers in real time—asking questions, viewing demonstrations, and shopping with confidence. For more information, visit www.palmstreet.app.

Media Contact:

Lauren Mack

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

BPM-PR Firm

SOURCE Palmstreet