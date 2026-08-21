Live Shopping Is a $68 Billion Boom. Palmstreet Is Lowering the Barriers

As U.S. live shopping surges toward $68 billion, Palmstreet commits to zero selling fees on seller-referred buyers as long-term policy, holds shipping prices stable amid industry-wide increases, and reports 50x growth in cross-border purchases by U.S. buyers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet, the live shopping marketplace built around passionate collector and hobbyist communities, today announced three commitments aimed at sellers deciding where to build: zero selling fees on seller-referred buyers becomes a permanent policy, Smart Shipping prices hold steady as industry rates rise, and U.S. buyers bought 50 times more items from international livestreams this year.

The announcement comes as live shopping moves into the American mainstream. Coresight Research projects U.S. livestream shopping sales to reach $68 billion in 2026, more than double the market's size three years ago, and to surpass 5% of U.S. e-commerce. An estimated 86 million Americans have already bought through a live shopping show. Palmstreet believes the category's next chapter should be measured by how easy it is for a seller to build a business inside it.

1. Zero selling fees on seller-referred buyers, now long-term policy

The Buyer Referral Zero Selling Fee Program is built for sellers new to Palmstreet who arrive with an audience they already built, whether that following lives on Instagram, in a Facebook group, or on a mailing list. When a seller brings one of them over through a referral link or coupon code, Palmstreet charges zero selling fees on that buyer's purchases from that seller's shop. The benefit covers every order that the buyer places, not only a first purchase and not for a limited window. It applies to purchases by buyers the seller refers, and sellers earn cash rewards for each one who completes a first order.

Introduced in November 2025, it is now long-term policy, so a seller weighing a move can plan around it.

"Nobody hands a seller their audience. They go live when nobody is watching, they answer every question, they pack orders late, and slowly strangers turn into regulars," states Chen Li, CEO of Palmstreet. "Those are the seller's customers, not ours. Platforms should get paid for bringing sellers new customers, not for standing between sellers and the audiences they built themselves. Making this long-term policy is our way of saying: your community is yours. Bring it with you."

2. Shipping prices holding steady while industry rates rise

As USPS rate increases ripple through e-commerce, Palmstreet is holding its prices. As detailed in "Whatnot USPS Ground Advantage Shift Lowers Some Rates, Ends Flat Rate Support" (Value Added Resource, July 2026), at least one major competitor has restructured its shipping program, ending flat rate support and repositioning Priority Mail. Palmstreet's Smart Shipping remains a $7.49 flat rate for packages up to 5 lbs, and Priority Mail pricing is unchanged, keeping checkout predictable and bundling economics healthy.

"In live shopping, shipping is not a line item. It is the difference between a buyer adding one more item to the box or closing the app," added Li. "Predictable shipping is growth infrastructure, and we treat it that way."

3. Cross-border live shopping up 50x in one year

Palmstreet reported that U.S. buyers purchased 50 times more items directly from international livestreams over the past year, connecting American collectors in real time with growers, artisans, and dealers worldwide while giving them access to U.S. demand. What began as niche behavior is now among the platform's fastest-growing patterns.

Built for the people the boom should belong to

As live shopping goes mainstream, Palmstreet's position is that the winners should not be only platforms. With zero selling fees on the audiences sellers bring, stable shipping, no monthly fees, and human-accessible support, the company is building the version of live shopping where a seller arriving from another platform, whether they stream rare plants, crystals, trading cards, kids' clothing, or handmade goods, can scale without the platform tax growing faster than the business.

Sellers considering a move can learn more at help.palmstreet.app or apply in the app.

For media inquiries on Palmstreet or their Buyer Referral Zero Selling Fee Program, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or [email protected].

About Palmstreet

Founded in 2020, Palmstreet is a live shopping platform built around community, authenticity, and discovery. Originally launched as a marketplace for rare and collectible plants, the app has evolved into a dynamic live commerce ecosystem featuring fashion, beauty, athleisure, lifestyle goods, crystals, and artisanal décor. Palmstreet's immersive livestream shopping experience allows buyers to interact directly with sellers in real time-asking questions, viewing demonstrations, and shopping with confidence. For more information, visit www.palmstreet.app.

SOURCE Palmstreet