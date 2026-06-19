Revise D and Plastic Pizza Bring "Tail & Feathers Blind Box Series 1" to Palmstreet, Debuting at DesignerCon Pasadena 2026

The Graffiti-Rooted Designer Toy Collection Introduces Le Raton And Beanie Birds In Three Variants, Plus 60 Rare Hand-Finished Artist Editions, Available Exclusively Through Livestreams on Palmstreet and at the Pasadena Event.

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet (https://palmstreet.app/), the live-shopping marketplace app, has teamed up with toy designers Plastic Pizza and Revise D to launch Tail & Feathers Blind Box Series 1, a new designer art toy collection debuting at DesignerCon in Pasadena, June 20 and 21, 2026. The launch drops live on Palmstreet and in person at the Palmstreet booth at the Pasadena Convention Center, Booth 1221, with live-streams broadcasting from the show floor between 10am-7pm PDT.

Revise D and Plastic Pizza Exclusive Toy Collection

Partner Plastic Pizza is an interdimensional art and designer toy universe founded by Sarah and Jordan Fuchs. They have built a devoted following through sold-out releases, nationwide convention appearances, immersive themed exhibitions, and collaborations spanning the worlds of designer toys, street art, and pop culture including multiple official Johnny Cupcakes collaborations. Since their launch in 2021 they've become a fixture in the designer toy community with upcoming projects such as Pizzaween at Studio 6 in Manhattan and booth presences at Pasadena and Las Vegas.

The story of Plastic Pizza and Revise D goes back to the beginning. Before the collaborations, before the gallery exhibitions, and before the production releases, there was a friendship formed through a shared love of art, toys, and community. Revise D was one of the early supporters of Plastic Pizza, tuning into livestreams and showing up in person, including their first designer toy appearance at Five Points Art Festival in Brooklyn.

Since then, they've worked together on countless projects spanning custom art, exclusive colorways, limited-edition releases, gallery exhibitions, livestream events, and convention appearances across the country. From grassroots beginnings to auctions in Manhattan galleries, the journey has been remarkable.

Tail & Feathers: Series One represents the next evolution of a partnership years in the making.

With only 600 blind boxes total, 100 pieces per variant, and 60 one-of-a-kind artist editions personally signed by five designer toy artists, the release is among the most tightly limited drops in the designer toy space this year and represents the largest production run yet for Revise D's original characters. The collection arrives in two parts.

The Main Designer Art Toy Release Includes:

600 blind boxes total, three variants of 100 pieces each: Solid Color: Meltdown Raton and Meltdown Beanie Bird Translucent: Sunset Street Raton and Sunset Street Beanie Bird Glow-in-the-Dark: Ghost Mask Raton and Ghost Skull Beanie Bird

$50 per blind box, with a card of authenticity

The Artist Limited Edition Series

60 one-of-a-kind hand-painted pieces, 12 each by TJP, 5th Turtle, Hot Actor, Smeye World, and Mr. Mento

Personally signed by the creating artist

Exclusive to Palmstreet and the Palmstreet booth during DesignerCon weekend

"This project is about coming together as a creative community," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "By bringing five additional artists into the release alongside Revise D and Plastic Pizza, we're creating opportunities for more members of the designer toy world to gain visibility and connect with new collectors in real time. At Palmstreet, live commerce has always been about more than transactions; it's a marketplace where artists and makers connect directly with the people who love what they do. Tail & Feathers Blind Box Series 1 is exactly the kind of collaboration we want to champion."

Founded in 2020, Palmstreet pioneered community-led live shopping in the United States as the go-to destination for rare and collectible plants and has since grown into one of the country's most dynamic live commerce ecosystems, spanning crystals, home decor, reptiles, aquatics, fashion, beauty, athleisure, lifestyle goods, and a deep collectibles segment including coins, baseball cards, sports memorabilia, and designer toys. The platform's auction-driven format has made it a cultural destination for serious collectors, and in May 2025 the company raised $25 million in funding led by a16z, Craft Ventures, and Headline. In 2025, Palmstreet launched its dedicated designer toy vertical, partnering with names including 3DRetro and Scott Tolleson before welcoming Plastic Pizza and Revise D. Releases like this reflect the platform's mission of putting people at the heart of commerce and lifting up emerging artists alongside established ones.

For media inquiries on Palmstreet or the Tail & Feathers Blind Box Series 1, please contact BPM-PR Firm at 877-841-7244 or [email protected].

ABOUT PALMSTREET Founded in 2020, Palmstreet is a live shopping platform built around community, authenticity, and discovery. Originally launched as a marketplace for rare and collectible plants, it has evolved into a live commerce ecosystem featuring fashion, beauty, athleisure, lifestyle, crystals, home decor, reptiles, aquatics, and collectibles including coins, baseball cards, sports memorabilia, and designer toys. In 2025, Palmstreet launched its designer toy vertical, partnering with 3DRetro, Scott Tolleson, and now Plastic Pizza and Revise D. In May 2025, the company raised $25 million led by a16z, Craft Ventures, and Headline. The Palmstreet app is a free download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.palmstreet.app.

Media Contact:

Lauren Mack

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

BPM-PR Firm

SOURCE Palmstreet