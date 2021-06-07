Live Simple Brand Debuts Quinoa and Rice Blends at Whole Foods Markets

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention all Whole Foods lovers! Path of Life, makers of simple-and-delicious, heat-it-and-eat-it grain blends, today announced their launch at Whole Foods Market's in the Southwest Region.

After a year in which better-for-you, frozen foods have been flying off the shelves, Path of Life grew their sales by 25.3% (Source: SPINS, 52 weeks ending 5/16/2021) and continues to take the freezer aisle by storm.

Path of Life at Whole Foods Market

An easy and delicious way for consumers to incorporate more wholesome grains into their meals, Path of Life's blends are made with simple, wholesome ingredients and are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, and plant-based.

The following blends will be available in the freezer aisle at select Whole Foods Markets:

The Original Quinoa & Kale with Garlic, Olive Oil & Sea Salt – Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and tossed in garlic, sea salt, and a dash of pepper.

Mediterranean Quinoa Blend with Cherry Tomato, Spinach & Basil – Finished with just a touch of olive oil and garlic.

Southwest Mango Quinoa Blend with Black Beans, Fire-Roasted Corn & Cilantro Lime – The sweetness of the mango combined with poblano peppers create the right balance of sweet and heat.

Saffron Rice Blend with Turmeric, Carrots and Green Onion – Saffron and turmeric add amazing flavor, aroma, and color to this blend.

"We are very excited to have Path of Life in stores throughout Whole Foods in the Southwest region," said Audrea Fulton, senior vice president of growth for Path of Life. "Our mission since we began in 2015 has been to use clean, simple, and thoughtfully sourced ingredients to provide consumers convenient and nutritious meal solutions, which aligns perfectly with the mission of Whole Foods Markets."

Whole Foods shoppers in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana will start seeing Path of Life products on shelves beginning now, retailing for $4.99.

Path of Life's quinoa, rice, and oat-based products can be found in the frozen aisle at a store near you. With many new and exciting innovations on the horizon, be sure to keep up with the brand by visiting www.pathoflife.com or following them on Instagram at @pathoflifebrand.

About Path of Life

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes and meals that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflife.com.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Jakush

(630) 359-1827

[email protected]





