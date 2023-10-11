Live stream event on October 17 celebrates the summer efforts of teens in bridging the Digital Divide

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation is excited to announce an upcoming celebration that will highlight Teens Teach Tech (TTT), powered by AT&T and the journey of one of its teams, We Care, on Tuesday, October 17, at 6 p.m. EST. The event is free to attend, open to all and will be streamed live at: https://youtube.com/live/tM_b1ahKEZE?feature=share.

TTT is an initiative of the national nonprofit Connected Nation, powered by AT&T. The program aims to help bridge the Digital Divide by empowering teenagers to pass their technology skills and knowledge to members of their communities who lack essential digital literacy skills. Groups of teenagers form teams that are led by adult mentors. We Care is one such team formed through TTT.

To honor their incredible efforts, Connected Nation is hosting team mentor Allen Bolton and several members of his team in this live celebration, showcasing just how impactful their service has been. The group will share some incredible stories, reflecting on their work within their communities and how their learners, primarily older parents, caregivers and community members, were beyond grateful for their help. Allen and his team will share the importance of digital literacy, and how providing necessary skills training changed their communities for the better.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this celebration to honor this extraordinary group of youth and their passionate leaders," said Heather Gate, Executive Vice President of Digital Inslusion for Connected Nation. "Digital literacy is more important than ever, and we are committed to helping young people develop the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century."

Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, continues to add teams across the country. To learn more, visit: https://connectednation.org/programs/teens-teach-tech.

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

