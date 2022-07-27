Live Streaming Market: 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Platform Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Live Streaming Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the live streaming market by Product (Platform and Services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generation Segment -The live streaming market share growth by the platform segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is expected due to ease in accessing the live-streaming content. It can be accessed and played immediately in real-time instead of waiting for the content to be downloaded. Improved standard of living, increased disposable income, easy accessibility of the Internet, and rising penetration of smartphones have further accelerated the growth of the live-streaming market globally. Furthermore, the use of multimedia content by schools and colleges will support the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Live Streaming Market: Major Driver

The increase in penetration of 4G and 5G technologies will encourage users to opt for online live-streaming services. With the introduction of low-budget smartphones with large-screen and high display resolutions, the number of high-end smartphone users is expected to rise during the forecast period.

This will stimulate the demand and consumption of live-streaming audio and video content significantly. Moreover, low-cost mobile Internet subscriptions will encourage online streaming service providers to explore mobile platforms and launch online streaming services, especially for mobile devices.

Live Streaming Market: Major Challenge

The major challenges impeding the global live-streaming market growth are the growing privacy regulations and security concerns . The live streaming platforms need numerous accesses in order to recommend customized content. The access includes permission to access location and storage, which are confidential.

Many countries have come up with certain laws to maintain the data privacy and security of smartphone users. The laws give consumers more control over the personal information that businesses collect about them. Therefore, the adoption of laws and regulations by numerous countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Live Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 25.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Empire Video Productions LLC, Facebook Inc., Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Super Digital d.o.o., Vimeo.com Inc., and WaveFX Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Empire Video Productions LLC

Facebook Inc.

Flux Broadcast

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Super Digital d.o.o.

Vimeo.com Inc.

WaveFX Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

