Live streaming market size to grow by USD 29,057.07 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 49% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The live streaming market size is expected to grow by USD 29,057.07 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increased penetration of the internet and the rising use of smartphones in countries such as China, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Other factors driving the regional market growth are the emergence of 4G and 5G broadband networks and increasing awareness about international service providers such as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Live Streaming Market 2023-2027

Live Streaming Market: Rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet to drive growth

The easy availability of the internet and the rising adoption of high-end smartphones have made it easier for users to access music and video content on the go. With the increasing adoption of smartphones, many online streaming service providers are exploring mobile platforms to offer services. In addition, the penetration of 4G and 5G technologies and the launch of large screens and high-resolution displays in smartphones have encouraged vendors to provide high-quality content for mobile platforms. As a result, market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

Live Streaming Market: Increasing Penetration of Smart TVs

Smart TVs are increasingly being adopted by consumers worldwide. These TVs have an inbuilt capacity to stream content from various OTT platforms, including HULU, Amazon Prime, and others. They also have access to most internet applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Gmail, Twitter, and Facebook. Their growing popularity has encouraged many electronic device manufacturers to launch innovative smart TV models. The penetration of such TVs is continuously increasing, with rapid technological advances in the electronics industry. Thus, the rising adoption of smart TVs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Live Streaming Market Players:

The live streaming market is fragmented. The market comprises various international and regional live streaming service providers. The vendors are competing on quality, relevance, variety of material, user-friendliness, cost, accessibility on different software platforms and frequency models for advertisements. They are aiming to develop cutting-edge options for products and services that are more varied and appealing to a diverse audience. To gain more market penetration, vendors are partnering with popular artists and regional music companies to get access to various music libraries for their customers.

AfreecaTV Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brightcove Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Empire Video Productions LLC, Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., MetaCDN, Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., StreamHatcher, Super Digital d.o.o., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., WaveFX Ltd., Wowza Media Systems LLC, ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc are some of the key players covered in the report.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Live Streaming Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the live streaming market by product (platform and services), end-user (media and entertainment, education, esports, events, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By product, the market growth will be significant in the platform segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as improved standard of living, increased disposable income, easy accessibility of the Internet, rising penetration of smartphones, and changes in lifestyles. Besides, vendors in the market are investing heavily in improving their product offerings by providing diverse content to consumers. This is expected to further drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

APAC led the live streaming market in 2023, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth. For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION

platform

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

The over-the-top (OTT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 439.12 billion . The market is segmented by content type (video, text and images, VoIP, and music streaming), device (smartphone and tablet, laptop and desktop, and smart tv), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by content type (video, text and images, VoIP, and music streaming), device (smartphone and tablet, laptop and desktop, and smart tv), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The smart television (TV) sticks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 612.44 million . The market is segmented by type (non-4K and 4K and above), distribution channel (hypermarket and supermarket, online, convenience stores, and specialty store), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Live Streaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,057.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.87 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AfreecaTV Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brightcove Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Empire Video Productions LLC, Flux Broadcast, International Business Machines Corp., Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., MetaCDN, Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Panopto Inc., StreamHatcher, Super Digital d.o.o., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Vimeo.com Inc., WaveFX Ltd., Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global live streaming market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global live streaming market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Esports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Esports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Esports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Esports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Esports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Events - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Events - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Events - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Events - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Events - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AfreecaTV Corp.

Exhibit 120: AfreecaTV Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AfreecaTV Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AfreecaTV Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Brightcove Inc.

Exhibit 133: Brightcove Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Brightcove Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Brightcove Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Brightcove Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Empire Video Productions LLC

Exhibit 137: Empire Video Productions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 138: Empire Video Productions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Empire Video Productions LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Flux Broadcast

Exhibit 140: Flux Broadcast - Overview



Exhibit 141: Flux Broadcast - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Flux Broadcast - Key offerings

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 143: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Longtail Ad Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 148: Longtail Ad Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Longtail Ad Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Longtail Ad Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 151: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Super Digital d.o.o.

Exhibit 161: Super Digital d.o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Super Digital d.o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Super Digital d.o.o. - Key offerings

12.14 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 164: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 165: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 166: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 167: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Vimeo.com Inc.

Exhibit 168: Vimeo.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Vimeo.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Vimeo.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 WaveFX Ltd.

Exhibit 171: WaveFX Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: WaveFX Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: WaveFX Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc

Exhibit 174: ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 175: ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: ZEGOcloud Technologies Inc - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio