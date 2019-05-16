Live The Ultimate L.A. Lifestyle This Summer With Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills And Beverly Center

Guests booking the Stay, Shop & Dine package with Sofitel Los Angeles can take advantage of the unmatched shopping and culinary experiences available at Beverly Center , the quintessential newly-renovated Los Angeles shopping destination located just across Beverly Boulevard. Featuring discounts and offers in more than 35 stores, from fast fashion to luxury, and in the new food destinations of the center including Cal Mare and Yardbird, this package will open the doors of the best that Los Angeles has to offer.

Included in the Stay, Shop & Dine package is:

15% discount on the best available rate at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Passport To Shopping – discount shopping program available in English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish

Complimentary day valet at Beverly Center

Complimentary Delivery Service

Kiehl's 1851 offers complimentary facial

Cal Mare offers complimentary antipasti

Farmhouse offers complimentary appetizer for two with the purchase of an entrée

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar offers 2 for 1 Cocktail or Free Dessert

Book the Stay, Shop & Dine package here using the preferential code LASD15, and enjoy all the benefits of this incredible offer! This offer is also available on Accor Hotels and Sofitel Hotels & Resorts websites.

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is located at 8555 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048, and Beverly Center can be found at 8500 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048. For more information, please visit www.sofitel-los-angeles.com, or call 310-278-5444.

About Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is a stunning hotel in LA offering elegant luxury accommodations and dramatic decor with an ambiance that combines see-and-be-seen excitement and the calm of an urban resort. Ideally situated on the corner of La Cienega and Beverly Boulevard, opposite the Beverly Shopping Center, this West Hollywood hotel is conveniently located near Cedar Sinai Medical Center, Rodeo Drive, Melrose Avenue, and Sunset Boulevard. Discover a unique blend of French fashion mixed with Hollywood glamour at this elegant hotel offering 295 rooms on 10 floors including 28 suites all featuring Sofitel's luxurious feather top and state-of-the-art technology. Make the most of Sofitel Los Angeles's numerous onsite amenities from the 2,500-square-foot gym SoFIT to the French cosmetology SoSpa and the Celebrity Hair Salon LeSalon. Have breakfast at our farm-to-table breakfast restaurant Esterel, join us for lunch or dinner at Cattle & Claw, our burgers and lobster SoCal Eatery and finish the night at Riviera 31 Lounge Bar for a night of breathtaking live music and unforgettable cocktails.

