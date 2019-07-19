+LIVE+ Today Release The Super Deluxe 25th Anniversary Edition Of Their Landmark 8x Multi-Platinum Sophomore Album 'Throwing Copper'

The Super Deluxe 25th Anniversary Throwing Copper box set edition not only features the album with bonus tracks on 2LP black vinyl, and a 12-page booklet with an in-depth interview with the band chronicling the era of the album, but it also contains 2CDs with a 26-track lineup that includes LIVE's previously unreleased, explosive eight-song performance at Woodstock '94 on a separate disc, mixed by +LIVE+ guitarist Chad Taylor . The 25th anniversary Throwing Copper collection is also available in a deluxe digital version, as well as a standalone 1CD set as well. Read the press release about the album here and its multiple configurations.

Initially released on April 26, 1994, Throwing Copper cemented the band's position as one of the most instrumentally powerful and lyrically impactful bands of the modern alternative-rock era. Throwing Copper, which topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart a year after its initial release, also features a pair of No. 1 Modern Rock singles ("Lightning Crashes," "Selling The Drama") and has since been certified 8x multi-platinum by the RIAA, having sold over 8 million copies. The album also features the previously unreleased track "Hold Me Up" which is spinning at rock radio stations nationwide. View the lyric video here.

This summer at amphitheatres and arenas throughout North America, +LIVE+ --Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--is marking Throwing Copper's milestone on the co-headline The ALT-IMATE Tour with Bush produced by Live Nation.

*View The ALT-IMATE Tour dates below featuring +LIVE+, Bush and Our Lady Peace plus +LIVE+'s own shows and festival appearances.

Upcoming Tour Dates: Friday, July 26, 2019 Appleton, WI Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium* Saturday, July 27, 2019 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino* Sunday, July 28, 2019 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Tuesday, July 30, 2019 New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square Thursday, August 01, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheater Friday, August 02, 2019 Wichita, KS Hartman Arena Saturday, August 03, 2019 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium Tuesday, August 06, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre Wednesday, August 07, 2019 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Friday, August 09, 2019 Tuolumne, CA Black Oak Casino - West Side Pavilion* Saturday, August 10, 2019 Costa Mesa, CA OC Fair* Sunday, August 11, 2019 Tucson, AZ AVA Casino* Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Friday, August 16, 2019 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, August 17, 2019 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater Sunday, August 18, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Tuesday, August 20, 2019 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Friday, August 23, 2019 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Expo* Saturday, August 24, 2019 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion Sunday, August 25, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE* Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Allentown, PA The Great Allentown Fair Thursday, August 29, 2019 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Friday, August 30, 2019 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Sunday, September 1, 2019 Virginia Beach, VA American Music Festival** Wednesday, September 04, 2019 Dayton, OH The Rose Music Center at The Heights Friday, September 06, 2019 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, September 07, 2019 Allegan, MI Allegan County Fair* Sunday, September 08, 2019 Rochester, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Moncton, NB, Canada Avenir Centre** Thursday, September 12, 2019 Montreal, QC, Canada Bell Centre** Sunday, September 15, 2019 Toronto, ON, Canada Budweiser Stage** Monday, September 16, 2019 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club+ Wednesday, September 18, 2019 Springfield, MA, US The Plaza at MGM Springfield+ Friday, September 20, 2019 Lousiville, KY, US Bourbon and Beyond 2019** Sunday, September 22, 2019 Franklin, TN, US Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2019**



*not a Live Nation date + +LIVE+ ONLY **Festival Show

ABOUT +LIVE+:

+LIVE+, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi). Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice," which live on today as classics at rock radio. Throwing Copper—which is being celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume--produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes," which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, LOCAL 717 , their first new music in over a decade.

