+LIVE+ Today Release The Super Deluxe 25th Anniversary Edition Of Their Landmark 8x Multi-Platinum Sophomore Album 'Throwing Copper'

BAND ALSO SHARE LYRIC VIDEO FOR "SUSQUEHANNA," AN UNRELEASED TRACK FROM THE ORIGINAL SESSIONS FOR 'THROWING COPPER'



Radioactive/MCA/UMe

Jul 19, 2019, 10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminal rock band +LIVE+ release the super deluxe 25th anniversary edition of their landmark 8x multi-platinum sophomore album Throwing Copper on Radioactive/MCA/UMe today (July 19). The band also shared the lyric video for "Susquehanna," an unreleased track from the original sessions for the album today. View the video here: https://UMe.lnk.to/ThrowingCopper25/YouTube. The haunting song with questioning lyrics about life, love and spirituality appears on the deluxe multi-format reissue of the album.

The Super Deluxe 25th Anniversary Throwing Copper box set edition not only features the album with bonus tracks on 2LP black vinyl, and a 12-page booklet with an in-depth interview with the band chronicling the era of the album, but it also contains 2CDs with a 26-track lineup that includes LIVE's previously unreleased, explosive eight-song performance at Woodstock '94 on a separate disc, mixed by +LIVE+ guitarist Chad Taylor. The 25th anniversary Throwing Copper collection is also available in a deluxe digital version, as well as a standalone 1CD set as well. Read the press release about the album here and its multiple configurations.

Initially released on April 26, 1994, Throwing Copper cemented the band's position as one of the most instrumentally powerful and lyrically impactful bands of the modern alternative-rock era. Throwing Copper, which topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart a year after its initial release, also features a pair of No. 1 Modern Rock singles ("Lightning Crashes," "Selling The Drama") and has since been certified 8x multi-platinum by the RIAA, having sold over 8 million copies. The album also features the previously unreleased track "Hold Me Up" which is spinning at rock radio stations nationwide. View the lyric video here.

This summer at amphitheatres and arenas throughout North America, +LIVE+--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--is marking Throwing Copper's milestone on the co-headline The ALT-IMATE Tour with Bush produced by Live Nation.

*View The ALT-IMATE Tour dates below featuring +LIVE+, Bush and Our Lady Peace plus +LIVE+'s own shows and festival appearances. 

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Friday, July 26, 2019

Appleton, WI

Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium*

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Council Bluffs, IA

Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino*

Sunday, July 28, 2019

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

New Orleans, LA

Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Thursday, August 01, 2019

Oklahoma City, OK

The Zoo Amphitheater

Friday, August 02, 2019

Wichita, KS

Hartman Arena

Saturday, August 03, 2019

Denver, CO

Fillmore Auditorium

Tuesday, August 06, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Greek Theatre

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

Concord, CA

Concord Pavilion

Friday, August 09, 2019

Tuolumne, CA

Black Oak Casino - West Side Pavilion*

Saturday, August 10, 2019

Costa Mesa, CA

OC Fair*

Sunday, August 11, 2019

Tucson, AZ

AVA Casino*

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Rogers, AR

Walmart AMP

Friday, August 16, 2019

Tampa, FL

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 17, 2019

Miami, FL

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Sunday, August 18, 2019

Jacksonville, FL

Daily's Place

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Friday, August 23, 2019

Essex Junction, VT

Champlain Valley Expo*

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Baltimore, MD

MECU Pavilion

Sunday, August 25, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

Stage AE*

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Allentown, PA

The Great Allentown Fair

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, August 30, 2019

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Virginia Beach, VA

American Music Festival**

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

Dayton, OH

The Rose Music Center at The Heights

Friday, September 06, 2019

Tinley Park, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 07, 2019

Allegan, MI

Allegan County Fair*

Sunday, September 08, 2019

Rochester, MI

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Moncton, NB, Canada

Avenir Centre**

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Montreal, QC, Canada

Bell Centre**

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Toronto, ON, Canada

Budweiser Stage**

Monday, September 16, 2019

Washington, DC, US

9:30 Club+

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Springfield, MA, US

The Plaza at MGM Springfield+

Friday, September 20, 2019

Lousiville, KY, US

Bourbon and Beyond 2019**

Sunday, September 22, 2019

Franklin, TN, US

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2019**

*not a Live Nation date

+ +LIVE+ ONLY

**Festival Show

ABOUT +LIVE+:
+LIVE+, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi). Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice," which live on today as classics at rock radio. Throwing Copper—which is being celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume--produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes," which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, LOCAL 717, their first new music in over a decade.

For more information on +LIVE+, visit:
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

SOURCE Radioactive/MCA/UMe



