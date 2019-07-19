+LIVE+ Today Release The Super Deluxe 25th Anniversary Edition Of Their Landmark 8x Multi-Platinum Sophomore Album 'Throwing Copper'
BAND ALSO SHARE LYRIC VIDEO FOR "SUSQUEHANNA," AN UNRELEASED TRACK FROM THE ORIGINAL SESSIONS FOR 'THROWING COPPER'
Jul 19, 2019, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminal rock band +LIVE+ release the super deluxe 25th anniversary edition of their landmark 8x multi-platinum sophomore album Throwing Copper on Radioactive/MCA/UMe today (July 19). The band also shared the lyric video for "Susquehanna," an unreleased track from the original sessions for the album today. View the video here: https://UMe.lnk.to/ThrowingCopper25/YouTube. The haunting song with questioning lyrics about life, love and spirituality appears on the deluxe multi-format reissue of the album.
The Super Deluxe 25th Anniversary Throwing Copper box set edition not only features the album with bonus tracks on 2LP black vinyl, and a 12-page booklet with an in-depth interview with the band chronicling the era of the album, but it also contains 2CDs with a 26-track lineup that includes LIVE's previously unreleased, explosive eight-song performance at Woodstock '94 on a separate disc, mixed by +LIVE+ guitarist Chad Taylor. The 25th anniversary Throwing Copper collection is also available in a deluxe digital version, as well as a standalone 1CD set as well. Read the press release about the album here and its multiple configurations.
Initially released on April 26, 1994, Throwing Copper cemented the band's position as one of the most instrumentally powerful and lyrically impactful bands of the modern alternative-rock era. Throwing Copper, which topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart a year after its initial release, also features a pair of No. 1 Modern Rock singles ("Lightning Crashes," "Selling The Drama") and has since been certified 8x multi-platinum by the RIAA, having sold over 8 million copies. The album also features the previously unreleased track "Hold Me Up" which is spinning at rock radio stations nationwide. View the lyric video here.
This summer at amphitheatres and arenas throughout North America, +LIVE+--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--is marking Throwing Copper's milestone on the co-headline The ALT-IMATE Tour with Bush produced by Live Nation.
*View The ALT-IMATE Tour dates below featuring +LIVE+, Bush and Our Lady Peace plus +LIVE+'s own shows and festival appearances.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
Friday, July 26, 2019
Appleton, WI
Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium*
Saturday, July 27, 2019
Council Bluffs, IA
Stir Cove at Harrah's Casino*
Sunday, July 28, 2019
Kansas City, MO
Starlight Theatre
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
New Orleans, LA
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Thursday, August 01, 2019
Oklahoma City, OK
The Zoo Amphitheater
Friday, August 02, 2019
Wichita, KS
Hartman Arena
Saturday, August 03, 2019
Denver, CO
Fillmore Auditorium
Tuesday, August 06, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Greek Theatre
Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Concord, CA
Concord Pavilion
Friday, August 09, 2019
Tuolumne, CA
Black Oak Casino - West Side Pavilion*
Saturday, August 10, 2019
Costa Mesa, CA
OC Fair*
Sunday, August 11, 2019
Tucson, AZ
AVA Casino*
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Rogers, AR
Walmart AMP
Friday, August 16, 2019
Tampa, FL
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 17, 2019
Miami, FL
Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Sunday, August 18, 2019
Jacksonville, FL
Daily's Place
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Atlanta, GA
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Friday, August 23, 2019
Essex Junction, VT
Champlain Valley Expo*
Saturday, August 24, 2019
Baltimore, MD
MECU Pavilion
Sunday, August 25, 2019
Pittsburgh, PA
Stage AE*
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Allentown, PA
The Great Allentown Fair
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Wantagh, NY
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Friday, August 30, 2019
Bethel, NY
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sunday, September 1, 2019
Virginia Beach, VA
American Music Festival**
Wednesday, September 04, 2019
Dayton, OH
The Rose Music Center at The Heights
Friday, September 06, 2019
Tinley Park, IL
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 07, 2019
Allegan, MI
Allegan County Fair*
Sunday, September 08, 2019
Rochester, MI
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Moncton, NB, Canada
Avenir Centre**
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Montreal, QC, Canada
Bell Centre**
Sunday, September 15, 2019
Toronto, ON, Canada
Budweiser Stage**
Monday, September 16, 2019
Washington, DC, US
9:30 Club+
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Springfield, MA, US
The Plaza at MGM Springfield+
Friday, September 20, 2019
Lousiville, KY, US
Bourbon and Beyond 2019**
Sunday, September 22, 2019
Franklin, TN, US
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2019**
*not a Live Nation date
+ +LIVE+ ONLY
**Festival Show
ABOUT +LIVE+:
+LIVE+, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi). Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice," which live on today as classics at rock radio. Throwing Copper—which is being celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume--produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes," which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, LOCAL 717, their first new music in over a decade.
