LIVE VIEWING JAPAN to Hold "Japan 2.5D Stage Play World: Anime, Manga & Game Theater Online Festival 2021" in August

- Produced in Japan, 2.5-dimensional Musical Performances Premiering in Six Countries: USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Singapore -

TOKYO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIVE VIEWING JAPAN Inc. is delighted to announce on July 16 that it will hold "Japan 2.5D Stage Play World: Anime, Manga & Game Theater Online Festival 2021," screening three popular shows online with English subtitles.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106726/202107147653/_prw_PI1fl_EG9qLg6p.jpg

((C) KM, S/S/LSN2016 (C) KH/S.MHAUS (C) T.P/MSMN46,2019)

Schedule:

Live Spectacle "NARUTO": August 6 - August 12

My Hero Academia The "Ultra" Stage: August 13 - August 19

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019: August 20 - August 26

To be distributed at 20:00 on weekdays and 14:00 on weekends in 6 time zones (NZST, AEST, SGT, BST, EDT and PDT)

*USD15 per one show

For more details, please check: https://j25stageplayworld.com

Website: https://liveviewing.jp/overseas/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LVJ.ENG/

Note:

In posting official photos such as images, please show the copyright in one line, as exemplified below. If the copyright cannot be displayed in one line, please use its short version as shown below.

Live Spectacle "NARUTO"

(C) Masashi Kishimoto, Scott/SHUEISHA/Live Spectacle "NARUTO" Production Committee 2016

Short version:(C) KM, S/S/LSN2016

My Hero Academia The "Ultra" Stage

(C) K.Horikoshi/Shueisha, "MY HERO ACADEMIA" The "Ultra" Stage Project

Short version:(C) KH/S.MHAUS

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019

(C) Naoko Takeuchi.PNP / Musical"Sailor Moon"Nogizaka46 ver. Production Committee 2019

Short version:(C) T.P/MSMN46,2019

It is strictly prohibited to crop images.

SOURCE LIVE VIEWING JAPAN Inc.