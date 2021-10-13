Live Virtual Demo of Game-Changing Solar Shipping Solution

MONTROSE, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two years of product development, PVpallet (pvpallet.com) will unveil their unique solution to shipping solar PV modules in a live virtual demo on October 21, 2021 at 3 pm.

With over 35 years of combined experience in the solar industry, PVpallet co-founders knew there had to be a better solution for shipping solar PV modules. "We designed this solution based on the issues we saw firsthand," explains Co-founder Philip Schwarz. "PVpallet improves efficiencies and reduces both cost and waste throughout the entire solar supply chain."

PVpallets are sturdy enough to drop double loads exactly where you need them.

PVpallet aims to revolutionize the solar shipping industry by replacing traditional wood shipping pallets with the industry's first recyclable, reusable, adjustable, and collapsible pallet system. Co-founders Luke Phelps, Philip Schwarz, Ethan Wollbrink, and Steven Kottwitz will demonstrate the unique features of their shipping solution including: partial load and adjustable width capabilities, load protection, and collapsibility. At the end of the demonstration, attendees are invited to join the conversation and ask questions.

Visit pvpallet.com/demo to register.

About PVpallet: PVpallet is the solar industry's first recyclable, reusable, collapsible pallet system designed specifically for shipping and protecting solar PV modules. PVpallet improves efficiencies and reduces costs throughout the entire solar supply chain, including manufacturing, distribution, installation, decommissioning and recycling, warehouse storage and construction waste disposal.

