Live Virtual Hotel Sales Training Sets the Stage for a Vibrant Rebound and for 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 25 years of experience in Hotel Sales Training, Mystery Shops, Hotel Intelligence, and Teleprospecting, Hospitality Softnet's "Live Virtual Hotel Sales Training Webinars" offer engaging hotel sales training that is affordable.

Our Live Virtual Hotel Sales webinars are a blended training approach that combines the ease and accessibility of on-line learning with the flexibility of a virtual classroom via live webinars. Conducted by our experienced hotel sales training professionals, these dynamic virtual training programs cover the many steps involved in a successful sales process in an extremely detailed manner.

Created to set the stage for a vibrant rebound and to enhance the skills of hotel sales, reservations and catering sales managers, our Live Virtual Sales Training Programs are designed and presented to be as interactive as any on-site learning session, while providing attendees with the added convenience of attending right from their own office or any location with an internet connection.

"We were the leaders in virtual hotel sales training before virtual was popular," said Lisa Richards, Hospitality Softnet's founding partner. Our Live Virtual Training Webinar topics include – Selling Steps to Success, Prospecting Skills, Reservation Sales, Preparing for the Call and Effective Greeting, Effective Qualifying Skills, Effective Presentation Skills, Effective Closing Skills, and Overcoming Objections.

Typically an 8 week program, Live Virtual Hotel Sales Training can be scheduled for your convenience, and to accommodate your schedule. During the course, all attendees will be given homework assignments so they can effectively apply and use the skills as they learn. Webinar sessions also include live role-playing breakout sessions, and interactive related training games to reinforce the skills.

Hospitality Softnet Live Virtual Training Webinars are the perfect way to ensure that you have a motivated sales effort in place, and that your hotel is prepared to maximize sales.

About Hospitality Softnet:

We are proud to service the following clients: Hyatt Hotel Corporation, Hilton Hotel Corporation - Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Home2 and Tru, Trump Hotel Collection, InterContinental Hotel Group, Crowne Plaza, Choice Hotels International - Cambria, Wyndham Hotels, Pyramid Hotel Group, Interstate Legacy Hotels, Atrium Hotels, Remington Hotels, Greenwood Hospitality, ZMC Hotels, Marcus Hotels and Resorts, Distinctive Hotel Group, MCR, O'Reilly Hospitality, White Lodging, Atira Hotels, New Castle Hotels, Vista Host, Linchris Hotel Corporation, Dimension Development, Raymond Management, Westmont Hospitality, and many other leading lodging companies.

Contact: Lisa Richards, [email protected] for more information. Or visit www.hospitalitysoftnet.com. Phone - 904.230.4568.

