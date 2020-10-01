Live Virtual Investor Conference October 6th: Gold Mining Opportunities in the Province of Quebec

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference focused on gold mining investment opportunities in the Province of Quebec. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Tuesday, October 6th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/30cCmqa

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"OTC Markets Group is proud to host our inaugural Quebec Mining Day, highlighting gold mining investment opportunities in Quebec, co-sponsored by the Government of Quebec, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory, said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver visibility solutions that allow mining companies to amplify their message among a broader base of North American investors. We welcome our esteemed keynotes: Catherine Loubier, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec, Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Eric Lemieux, Mining Analyst, EBL Consultants for this signature event."

"I look forward to taking part in this event, thoughtfully organized by OTC Markets Group, which will offer additional opportunities for Quebec mining companies to promote their gold projects and to partner with distinguished investors," said Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Government of Quebec. "Mining development is a top priority for our government, particularly in the context of the economic recovery, but also as it relates to ensuring prosperity for all of our regions. Quebec is proud to be internationally recognized for its rich mineral potential, affordable clean energy and exemplary social and environmental standards. We are committed to remain leaders amongst the most attractive jurisdictions in the world for mining investments."

"I am delighted to take part in the Gold Mining investment Opportunities in the province of Quebec, hosted by OTC Markets," said Catherine Loubier, Delegate General in New York, Government of Quebec. "Quebec has a deep expertise in mining and a rich one in gold mining. The companies taking part in this event are a testimony to that. I'm confident that U.S. investors and partners will gain further appreciation of Quebec's mining industry during the conference. With abundant and affordable hydropower, as well as excellent track records on the environment and in community relations, Quebec is poised to generate considerable interest. We are thankful to our partners OTC Markets, Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory for this remarkable event."

October 6th Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences