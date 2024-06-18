Live Webcast Auction: Harris Auctions Selling All Major Assets of Manufacturing Plant

HOUSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While Lincoln Manufacturing continues to thrive in operating many of its core facilities, the Tomball plant was deemed non-essential to the company's future goals. Following the plant's complete closure, all equipment will be auctioned on Thursday, June 20, 2024, making this one of the nicest offerings of DMG MORI and Doosan machining and turning centers of the year. Harris Auctions, a recognized industry name for over 40 years, will be overseeing the live webcast and online auction.

"This represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our global network of friends and clients," says Auctioneer Jean Harris, Jr. (TX License # 18210). "Lincoln Manufacturing's closed plant is officially up for grabs, with all machines ready for inspection. Plant managers and equipment buyers are encouraged to attend this live webcast auction from wherever they are in the U.S."

It would be a waste to let this premier sales event pass you by. The auction is offering hundreds of like-new 50 and 40 taper holders, turning tools, carbide devibration boring bars up to 60 inches, plus extensive selections of MORI and Doosan live tool holders and static tool holders. You can also enhance your operations with Kurt Vises, Kitagawa, and SMW hydraulic and air chucks.

With over 700 lots available, don't miss out on more standout offerings that include 14 DMG MORI mills and turning centers and 7 Doosan Puma machines equipped with live tooling.

Check out this video to view the equipment being auctioned.

To see more of the equipment that will be sold on June 20, view the brochure or visit the official BidSpotter or ProxiBid page to register. You can also call 713-462-5800 for further details, as well as make pre-auction offers which will be considered for major assets.

About Harris Auctions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Harris Machine Tools, Inc. quickly turned into an international leader in the used metalworking marketplace. More recently discovering a way to better serve its customers, the family business underwent a transformation that branched out from the roots of their historical dealership. Becoming surplus asset management experts, Harris Auctions was formed. Their manufacturing equipment auctions, either online or on-site, are held multiple times each month and reach a vast audience of industry bidders from virtually everywhere across the globe.

