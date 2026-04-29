Live Webcast Public Auction Set for Dynaflex Products' Closing Commerce, California Tube Bending & Exhaust Manufacturing Facility, as Company Reorganizes

ThreeSixty Asset Advisors, CA Global Partners, and Fram Fram to Sell Large-Diameter (3" – 10.75") Tube Bending, Forming, and Fabrication Equipment on May 12, 2026; Pre-Bidding Open Now

COMMERCE, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreeSixty Asset Advisors, in cooperation with CA Global Partners and Fram Fram, will conduct a live webcast public auction of the machinery and equipment of Dynaflex Products' closing Commerce, California manufacturing facility on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Pre-bidding is open now at 360Bid.sale.

1 of 9 Tube Benders up to 10.75" OD Low Hours Fabrication Equipment

The sale follows a corporate reorganization at Dynaflex, the long-established American manufacturer credited with introducing the heavy-duty truck "Monster Stacks" category in the 1980s. Founded in 1972 and supporting commercial and specialized vehicle markets for more than five decades, the Commerce facility was a fully integrated, high-volume thin-wall tubular fabrication operation - and the equipment now coming to market reflects that scale and pedigree. Dynaflex ownership has indicated the company will continue forward under a reorganized operating model.

Featured Equipment Includes:

Tube Bending (3" - 10.75"): 2015 Hines 1000NC-HB-CCW 10.75" O.D. × .625 wall × 3D horizontal hydraulic tube bender; Pines A-8 8" rotary hydraulic bender; (4) Pines #4 6" benders; (2) Techno Industrial T100 6" benders; Pines #2 3" bender - with an extensive supporting die and tooling package

Tube End Forming: Addison Mckee, Leonard and Eagle end formers from 3" through 10"

Fabrication & Machining: 2018 Trumpf TruBend 3170 CNC hydraulic press brake (1,378 hours); 2016 Haas VF-3 VMC; 2015 Flow Mach 3 7320 waterjet; 2016 OTC Daihen DT-ARC 250 FD dual-station robotic welding cell; (7) Marvel Series 8 vertical bandsaws.

Plus: Chicago Brake, Wysong & Tennsmith shears, Shinohara 125-ton gap-frame press, OBI presses, Miller and Lincoln welders, Hexagon Romer RA-7530 portable CMM arm, rotary air compressors, forklifts, and rolling stock

"This is a unique opportunity for the tube bending sector, with a rarely seen volume of quality, well maintained, high-capacity equipment hitting the market at once," says Jeff Tanenbaum, President of ThreeSixty. "From the multiple Pines number four benders and various Addison McKee end formers to the 10.75" capacity Hines Bender… or the like new Trumpf Bender, the multiple Marvel Series-8 saws or the welding equipment, there's something for anyone in the tube or metal fabrications industries."

On-site inspections are scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 and Monday, May 11, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 6466 Gayhart Street, Commerce, CA 90040. For the full asset catalog, photos, and bidder registration, visit 360bid.sale.

About the Sale Partners

The auction is being conducted by ThreeSixty Asset Advisors, in cooperation with CA Global Partners and Fram Fram. Together, the firms bring decades of combined experience in industrial asset disposition, large-scale auctions, appraisals, and recovery services for manufacturers, lenders, and ownership groups across North America and Worldwide.

Media Contact:

Jeff Tanenbaum

ThreeSixty Asset Advisors

805-496-8087 ext. 110 | [email protected]

360bid.sale

SOURCE ThreeSixty Asset Advisors