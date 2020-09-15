Live Webinar: Picking the Right Quality in Space Components, APITech webinar series: Components in Space Design

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announces the third in their live webinar series focused on Components in Space Design "Picking the Right Quality in Space Components."

Has your product been tested to the extremes? Radiation Hardening testing, Class, H, Class K, Mil-Standards. By the time you have selected your testing requirements, you have added thousands of dollars to your bottom line. Depending on how long your program will be in extreme conditions can change what testing a component needs to be launched into space. Join our experts Michael Schweyer, David Sims, and John Yania as they discuss the requirements for near-space satellites, deep space satellites, short-orbit designs, single-launch products, and other scenarios encountered in satellite component design.

"Picking the Right Quality in Space Components" live interactive webinar will be held on Wednesday September 23rd, 11:00 am EDT.

Save your seat: https://info.apitech.com/space/webinar/sp3

About the speakers:

Michael Schweyer is Product Line Manager for Surface Acoustic Wave and Thin Film products. David Sims is Space and Semis Product Manager and John Yania is Product Line Manager – Filter Products, RF/Microwave & Microelectronics, combined the three have decades of experience in component design for the harsh space environment.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

Contact:

Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

[email protected]

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

Related Links

http://www.apitechnologies.com

