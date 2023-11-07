Live Wire Releases "Radiant Silvergun" for Steam (R) on November 3, Allowing Players to Choose between "CLASSIC MODE" and "MODERN MODE"

News provided by

Live Wire Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 01:37 ET

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Wire Inc., a video game development COMPANY based in Tokyo, Japan, announced that it released "Radiant Silvergun" for Steam (R) on November 3, 2023. This game is a complete port from the Xbox Live Arcade version, with new features added to the Steam (R) one.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107930/202310301925/_prw_PI1fl_au2IOj33.jpg

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107930/202310301925/_prw_PI2fl_HOpYgfCE.png

Live Wire made up of members from Japanese game-developing companies such as the former Neverland Co., Ltd., TREASURE Co., Ltd., CAVE Interactive Co., Ltd., and others, has ported several classic shooting games to the latest models. The Steam (R) version of Radiant Silvergun is available on Steam (R) with new functions implemented in addition to the existing functions.

- New functions: "CLASSIC MODE" and "MODERN MODE"
The Steam (R) version has a new feature that allows players to choose between CLASSIC MODE, which allows them to enjoy the view angle of the Sega Saturn version, and MODERN MODE, which allows them to enjoy the view angle of the Xbox Live Arcade version. Players can enjoy it in the mode that they are familiar with.

- Compatible with keyboard operations 
In addition to the gamepad operations familiar to home game consoles, the game also supports keyboard operations unique to PCs.

Radiant Silvergun: Steam (R) store
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2450820/Radiant_Silvergun/

Radiant Silvergun for Steam (R) - Announcement Trailer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQwXm_UVI-Q

- For Media kit, please visit:
https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1T9sbKXCOCyq0OHdy7h8VlVdoR_3FU2wi

About Live Wire

Live Wire Inc. is a 28-member studio based in Tokyo and founded in 2018 by Makoto Takada. It is dedicated to developing and delivering top-quality gaming experiences to a global audience. The company is best known for developing "ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights" ( https://en.enderlilies.com/ ), "9th Sentinel Sisters" ( https://www.live-wire.co.jp/9ss-lp ) and "HARVESTELLA" (https://harvestella.square-enix-games.com/en-us ).

Official website: https://www.live-wire.co.jp/

SOURCE Live Wire Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.