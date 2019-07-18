Live, Work, and Play at JLOFTS Greenwich: Now Offering Office Space

GREENWICH, Conn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLOFTS Greenwich offers stunning Greenwich CT Apartments in addition to spacious and contemporary office space—featuring high ceilings and access to unique amenities such as the J-Roof, our signature roof-top deck, and an exclusive Clubroom.

Available Office - Office space is now available at JLOFTS Greenwich. With 1,400 square feet of open-flow space, the office layout options are nearly endless. From shared workspace to cubicles to standing desks, design your layout to best suit your employee's needs. Featuring trendy exposed concrete walls as well as exposed duct-work and high ceilings, you will love bringing clients in to see your new space.

Enviable Location - Within walking distance to the Greenwich MetroNorth Train Station, and just a short, less-than-one-hour commute to NYC, your JLOFTS Greenwich office will enjoy the perfect location. With an incredible 93 Walk Score and access to iconic Greenwich Ave and it's many delicious restaurants and eateries there will be no shortage of options for company outings and client lunch or dinner meetings.

Amazing Amenities - Office space at JLOFTS Greenwich comes paired with access to our unique amenities including the exclusive Clubroom, complete with a pool table, plenty of comfortable oversized seating, a large-screen television, and a dry bar. Employees can head down to the Clubroom after hours for a friendly game of pool, or practice their golf game on the J-Roof putting green! In between rounds, grill up some burgers and dogs for a company dinner on the J-Roof's outdoor rooftop kitchen. If dining inside is more your speed, the Private Dining Room has enough space to seat 12, a catering kitchen, and options of catering from Tony's at the J House.

Bark-Friendly Workspace - JLOFTS is bark-friendly, so feel free to bring the company dog along for the work day! With access to the self-service dog spa, you'll never have to worry about Fido leaving a mess after a lively game of fetch during your lunch hour. All JLOFTS Greenwich amenities are bark-friendly, so you won't have to leave your pup behind when hanging out in the clubroom or lounging in the sunshine on the J-Roof.

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments are close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

