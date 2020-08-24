Live X chooses Blackbird for cloud video editing and publishing at U.S. Democratic National Convention

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird, announced today that Live X selected Blackbird for cloud video editing and publishing at the U.S. Democratic National Convention held on 17 - 20 August 2020.

Based in New York, Live X is a full-service production company, designing, producing and broadcasting live events for global brand leaders. From creative concept development, video and graphic design and animation to live production, encoding and streaming, Live X uses state-of-the-art technologies to help industry-leading clients all over the world create captivating live events and multimedia experiences to increase audience engagement and brand building.

Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud video editing and publishing platform, providing rapid access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and longer form content to multiple devices and platforms. A fully-featured editor accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needing only limited bandwidth to use, Blackbird powers significant productivity and efficiency benefits for any enterprise organization working with video.

Live X chose Blackbird to easily and rapidly produce video content in the cloud during this past week's U.S. Democratic National Convention. Live X's media production team used Blackbird remotely and safely to edit and enrich live, engaging content from the convention and publish it ultra-fast to social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Blackbird was also used to make content rapidly available to media partners for re-purposing to multiple platforms and channels.

Live X co-founder, Corey Behnke, said: "Live X is dedicated to delivering the best possible event experiences for our clients. To make the magic happen we only partner with best-in-class technologies and for true cloud-native video editing, Blackbird is the only show in town. We're excited to incorporate Blackbird into our tech offering and look forward to Live X and our clients benefitting from the significant productivity efficiencies the platform delivers."

Blackbird plc's CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "Our new partnership with Live X is exciting in two ways. Firstly, it is focused on live workflows and that's very much in the sweet spot of where Blackbird offers the most competitive advantages through speed, agility and quality. Secondly it's an OEM model where Blackbird is trusted to deliver on some of the world's most relevant content, like the Democratic National Convention, as part of Live X's technology stack."

Blackbird drives awareness, reach and monetization for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The Company's customers include IMG, Sky News Arabia, Deltatre, Peloton, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, Arsenal FC, the U.S Department of State and 50 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

