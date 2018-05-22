Live Your Life, We'll Just Chill: Extend Fertility Medical Practice Promotes Positivity Around Egg Freezing

This campaign promotes feelings of confidence and hopefulness with its upbeat tonality while tackling some of the more sophisticated concepts through lighthearted humor. Extend Fertility supports the independence of women and promotes their ability to take control of their reproductive futures.

"The decision to have children should be one filled with optimism, yet research shows many women often find themselves burdened by stress and anxiety from their peers or biological clocks," said Linda Kaplan Thaler, CEO and president, Kaplan Thaler Productions. "With this campaign, we hope to counter these concerns through a character that celebrates the positivity of egg freezing and offers assurance and comfort to women considering this significant life decision."

For Extend Fertility, it is important that egg freezing is a universally understood fertility option. This ultimately guided the team's decision to use an animated egg over a human spokesperson. By doing so, the egg character is not limited to any specific demographic and endorses inclusivity among all women.

"We hope this breakthrough campaign serves as an optimistic champion for women who, like a best friend, can provide them the encouragement and motivation they seek to feel confident in taking control of their fertility futures," said Michael Bernstein, chief marketing officer, Extend Fertility. "By implementing humorous, lively entertainment, we are able to connect to women on an emotional level and present information in an easily-digestible format."

Live Your Life, We'll Just Chill was introduced in early-February and tested extremely well with women who may be considering egg freezing as a proactive option to extend their fertility. The campaign's focus is mostly digital as this demographic – women aged 27 to 42 – is mainly active on these mediums. However, there is potential for expansion to other outlets through various marketing materials in the future.

As a top-tier Medical Practice, Extend Fertility understands the importance of separating the relaxed nature of this campaign from the work performed on its premises. While this campaign discusses egg freezing in a playful manner, the practice emphasizes that every woman who walks through their doors will be treated by expert reproductive endocrinologists with the utmost professionalism and their best interests in mind.

Extend Fertility's new campaign can be viewed here.

Extend Fertility is the first service in the United States dedicated exclusively to women choosing to proactively freeze their eggs. To learn more about Extend Fertility, please visit extendfertility.com or call 212-810-2828.

About Extend Fertility:

Extend Fertility is the first fertility practice dedicated entirely to women who want to preserve their fertility for the future. The fertility practice has revolutionized egg freezing by offering services at significantly lower prices in a specialized atmosphere designed around the lifestyle and goals of women who want to freeze their eggs for use later in life. Until now, most practices that offer egg freezing have been focused on treating infertility. Based in New York City, the team is dedicated first and foremost to educating women on fertility and egg freezing options and then offering a revolutionary service with an outcomes-focused pricing model that makes egg freezing more affordable and accessible to women at any stage of life.

For more information, please visit extendfertility.com.

About Kaplan Thaler Productions:

Kaplan Thaler Productions is led by CEO and President Linda Kaplan who is credited with creating some of America's most famous, relevant and touching advertising campaigns, including the Aflac duck and the daring "Yes, Yes, Yes" campaign for Clairol Herbal Essences. She has also authored and composed jingles that are among the industry's gold standard, including "I Don't Wanna Grow Up, I'm a Toys 'R' Us Kid," and "Kodak Moments."

Linda is also a celebrated author and television personality. Her collaborations with coauthor Robin Koval have all become national bestsellers, including "The Power of Nice" and their newest bestseller, "GRIT to GREAT," which was listed as one of the top business books for 2015.

To learn more, please visit kaplanthalerproductions.com

