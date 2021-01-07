LiveArea Debuts Pioneering In-Store Checkout Technology for Retailers at CES 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and a business unit of PFSweb, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFSW), will debut LiveArea Scan & Go™ at CES 2021. The proprietary retail technology from LiveArea allows in-store shoppers to shop safely and avoid checkout lines without having to download any retail mobile app.

LiveArea Scan & Go helps shoppers:

Scan the barcodes on products they want Use mobile payments on their own devices Avoid checkout lines and leave after a store associate scans a digital receipt

LiveArea's self-service technology allows retailers to:

Sell more products with fewer associates

Create a better experience for customers by eliminating checkout lines

Attract new customers concerned with social distancing

Rapidly deploy contactless payment options within weeks

Avoid costly hardware installations and maintenance

Seamlessly integrate into existing commerce solutions, customer profiles, and loyalty programs

"Today's shoppers need to have the option of unattended retail moments," said Jim Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager at LiveArea. "Forcing shoppers to download apps to checkout is not a customer-first approach. Our customizable contactless solution lets consumers shop, pay, and checkout at their own pace, bringing the convenience of an online experience into physical stores."

"Making checkout safe and easy is a priority for all retailers today," explained Valerie Vacante, Director of Strategy at LiveArea. "We designed LiveArea Scan & Go to accommodate contactless payments for retailers and bring to customers the benefits of a buy-and-go experience without an app."

LiveArea Scan & Go, an innovation created in LiveArea's Product Innovation practice, is compatible with major eCommerce platforms, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, Magento, and BigCommerce. The offering builds on LiveArea's proven expertise on these platforms and the company's partnerships with major platform providers.

Experience LiveArea Scan & Go

See LiveArea Scan & Go in action or book a demo: https://www.liveareacx.com/scan-and-go/. Access the LiveArea online press kit to learn more.

About LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring the full potential of digital business to life, helping brands create meaningful and lasting customer connections. Fusing creativity, strategy, and technology, our services include NXT IntelligenceTM, product innovation, connected commerce, service design, performance marketing, and orchestrated services. We bring together world-class commerce technology, building and launching innovative products and services powered by data-driven insights to elevate customer relationships – online and in-store. We deliver B2B, B2C, and D2C solutions to clients in health and beauty, fashion and apparel, luxury, consumer packaged goods, retail stores, healthcare, and automotive. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfilment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

Contact:

Kate Mougey

Director, Content

LiveArea

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveArea

