LiveAuctioneers Named One of New York's 'Best Places to Work' for Fourth Consecutive Year in Crain's NY Business Competition

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveAuctioneers , the world's leading online marketplace for auctions of fine art, antiques and investment-grade collectibles, has been named "One of the Best Places to Work in New York City" by Crain's New York Business for 2019. It is the fourth consecutive year that LiveAuctioneers has been selected for the coveted honor.

Members of LiveAuctioneers' New York team. Credit: LiveAuctioneers

The annual competition identifies, recognizes and honors the 100 best employers in New York City from a pool of more than 200,000 eligible companies. Its selections are determined from input received from both employees and employers, and consider such factors as workplace environment and culture, employee benefits, company policies, and human resources practices.

To compile the annual ranking, Crain's once again partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm. More than 20,000 New York City employees were surveyed with a 76-question form that delved into their workplace experience. Those results contributed to 75% of each company's score, while the remaining 25% came from an employer survey focused on employee benefits, company practices, and team demographics.

"The LiveAuctioneers team empowered our auction-house partners to reach new records in online sales in 2019 because of our culture," said Phil Michaelson, CEO. "Our company values start with trust. We trust team members to thoughtfully seek smarter, better ways to deliver a delightful experience for more than 18,000,000 annual web visitors and 5,000 premier auction houses. It's great to see that LiveAuctioneers employees are as satisfied with our values as our customers are."

Now in its 18th year, LiveAuctioneers delivers cutting-edge technology, award-winning client support and industry-acclaimed digital marketing services to auction houses and galleries in 69 countries. The leading online destination for one-of-a-kind treasures, LiveAuctioneers provides a seamless search, bidding and purchasing experience across the web and via iOS/Android apps, using the latest technologies to bring together millions of global online shoppers and savvy collectors with the world's most trusted auction houses. In 2019, auction-house partners on LiveAuctioneers saw a 21% growth in buyers over last year, resulting in a 28% lift in sales.

Always seeking to create enduring value for buyers and auction houses alike, LiveAuctioneers continues to lead the industry with the first mobile-bidding apps, live-streaming video capabilities, online payments with anti-fraud guarantees, free consignment-sourcing solutions for auctioneers, and a free price-results database for the arts and collectibles market.

Online: https://www.liveauctioneers.com

Media contact:

Catherine Saunders-Watson

212-634-0977

231303@email4pr.com

SOURCE LiveAuctioneers

Related Links

https://www.liveauctioneers.com

