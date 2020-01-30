LiveAuctioneers Reports Record-Setting Year with 31% Growth in Online Sales and 76% More Traffic than any Other Live Online Bidding Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveAuctioneers , the world's leading online marketplace for exceptional fine art, antiques and vintage collectibles, has released its 2019 Annual Report confirming not only another year of record results that outperformed competitors, but also a continued year-over-year pattern of growth that remains unrivaled in the industry.

Phil Michaelson, CEO of LiveAuctioneers, commented: "LiveAuctioneers empowers auction-house partners to realize the highest hammer prices on arts and collectibles with the least amount of pre-auction and post-auction effort. In 2019, LiveAuctioneers delivered the winners on more than 800,000 lots as well as the valuable underbidders on millions more lots. Our industry-leading mobile apps -- with personalized algorithms and nearly 5 of 5 stars on the App Store -- attracted 76% more traffic than any other live-bidding platform. Additionally, as compared to 2018, there was 40% growth in the adoption of LiveAuctioneers Payments solutions, which help auctioneers collect funds faster from winners, thus simplifying operations. Between the industry's premier online-only timed auction technology, highly rated bidding apps, award-winning client support team, free consignment-sourcing solutions, and unparalleled marketing services, there's a powerful synergy at work for our auction-house partners, 24 hours a day."

The number of new visitors to LiveAuctioneers exceeded 18.5 million, and the number of items sold through the company's platform grew by 31%, nearly twice the rate of growth seen by other providers in the market. Also, mobile bidding continued its nonstop upward run, with a 31% increase in the number of bids placed via LiveAuctioneers' mobile apps, a further testament to the commitment LiveAuctioneers made to app technology in 2009 with the introduction of an app for iOS (Apple) devices and the first live-auction bidding app for Android.

In 2019, LiveAuctioneers continued to deliver unparalleled value to its auction-house partners, as these new statistics confirm:

47% lift in bids placed in LiveAuctioneers' timed auctions

91,251,420 personalized notifications sent to bidders

9,541 consignors funneled to auction-house partners free of charge

76% growth in bids placed in auctions with live streaming

21% growth in auction registrations through LiveAuctioneers-supported white label sites

LiveAuctioneers continued to win important awards last year, being named for the fourth consecutive year as "One of the Best Places to Work in New York City" in an annual competition conducted by Crain's New York Business. Also, in 2019, LiveAuctioneers' Client Support team won a prestigious Stevie® Award in the category "Support Department of the Year."

"In 2020, more auction house partners will have the opportunity to grow their sales with new services like Online-Only Timed Auctions, LiveAuctioneers Payments, Custom Auction Websites, and more. I'm delighted that Jared Green, former VP of Heritage Auctions, joined LiveAuctioneers in late 2019 to help us bring these exciting new services to clients," Michaelson said.

Click to view LiveAuctioneers' Annual Report containing additional information about the company's growth and highlights of the past year.

About LiveAuctioneers:

Founded in 2002, LiveAuctioneers delivers cutting-edge technology, award-winning client support and industry-acclaimed digital marketing services to more than 5,000 auction houses and galleries from 69 countries. The leading online destination for one-of-a-kind treasures, LiveAuctioneers provides a seamless search, bidding and purchasing experience across the web and via iOS/Android apps, using the latest technologies to connect millions of global online shoppers and savvy collectors with the world's most trusted auction houses.

