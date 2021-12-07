LiveCare Partners with AliveCor to Launch Enhanced Remote Cardiac Monitoring Solution for Geriatric Patients at Home and in Skilled Nursing Facilities

"We are excited to partner with LiveCare," said Mark Bogart, Senior Vice President, U.S. Healthcare, AliveCor. "The integration of the KardiaMobile 6L EKG device with the Link+ Smart RPM Gateway will provide a more seamless real-time EKG experience for millions of geriatric patients both at home and in skilled nursing facilities all over the world." Tweet this

"The combination of AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L EKG with the LiveCare Link+ Smart RPM Gateway is a big win for patients and caregivers alike," said LiveCare CEO Peri Avitan. "Remote geriatric patients will no longer have to struggle with having to sync multiple apps or deal with the hassles of pairing Bluetooth manually. This integration supports our ambition to save lives and keep geriatric patients at home longer while reducing unnecessary hospitalizations."

The KardiaMobile 6L device is the first and only six-lead personal EKG cleared by the FDA. It detects more arrhythmias than any other personal EKG device. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an EKG. Cardiologists can also utilize readings from KardiaMobile 6L to measure the QT interval, which is a significant risk factor for a number of medications as well as congenital issues. For additional information, visit www.kardia.com

LiveCare has been based in NYC since 2018 and is the first in the world to develop a fully automated Remote Patients Monitoring (RPM) platform serving both patients & health care providers. The Link+ by LiveCare is disrupting the traditional remote patients monitoring market with its automated & AI RPM data aggregation technology. During the past 24 months, LiveCare proven to reduce hospitalizations, lower the RPM cost and increase ROI to the provider.

For additional information, visit www.LiveCareUSA.com

