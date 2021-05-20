LiveCasinoIndia.com: Massive Surge in Online Gambling in India at Online Casinos Due to IPL Halting

BENGALURU, India, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the major online betting events in India today. It's estimated that hundreds of millions of dollars of bets are placed on each cricket match. LiveCasinoIndia.com, which follows the live casino and online betting industry closely, is reporting a massive surge in online gambling activity at many online casinos. Since the IPL 2021 season was suspended, due to the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Indian gamblers have been spending all of their betting money on live casino games.

It is estimated that online gambling in India has become a multibillion-dollar industry. More and more international online gambling companies are entering the market. Furthermore, top live casino game studios, Evolution Gaming and Ezugi have developed live games with Hindi speaking live dealers to better accommodate Indian gamblers. But without proper regulation, Indians need to make sure that they're gambling at trusted and licensed gambling sites.

As cricket betting has come almost to a standstill in India, the following licensed India online casinos are reaping the benefits at their live casinos:

H2: COVID-19 Impact on Online Gambling in India

In 2020, at the height of the first COVID-19 wave in India, Google Trends reported a major spike in searches for Online Gambling related terms, with Karnataka recording the most online queries. In fact, 2020 was a groundbreaking year for online gambling around the world. And 2021 has continued from where 2020 left off.

Many countries experienced prolonged lockdowns to slow down the rate of COVID-19 cases. As a result, many companies shifted to working remotely. Therefore, online activity and mobile use have been at an all-time high. To pass the boredom of being stuck at home with no sporting events taking place, many Indian citizens turned to online casinos for entertainment.

Although large parts of the world have been vaccinated, India is still in the midst of a national health crisis. Every day records are being broken for new COVID-19 cases. Thus, resulting in the IPL 2021 season being called off indefinitely with a slight chance of the season continuing in UAE. Cricket betting is a major contributor to the online gambling industry in India and now live casino games, such as Crazy Time, are filling the void.

A correspondent from LiveCasinoIndia.com had this to say: "We've been receiving a lot of requests lately from our viewers for recommendations of the best online casinos in India. They have also been asking about which casinos offer live casino games with local Indian funding options. LiveCasinoIndia.com only recommends licensed casino sites that are allowed to accept Indian gamblers from Indian states that have not outlawed online gambling."

