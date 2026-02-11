LiveFlow Introduces Flow, an AI-Native ERP for Established Businesses with Complex Operations

Flow brings Accounting and FP&A together in a single platform, built for finance teams in construction, healthcare, food and beverage, and to operate in real-time.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveFlow, the AI financial operations platform trusted by more than 6,000 businesses globally, announced today the launch of Flow, a new AI-native ERP and financial operator designed for established businesses in construction, real estate, food and beverage, and healthcare managing multiple entities, locations, and increasingly complex intercompany activity.

A new AI-native ERP and financial operator designed for enduring businesses, starting with multi-location and inventory-based businesses.

Watch a short brand video of LiveFlow Speed Speed

For years, finance teams at growing, multi-location companies have been forced into the impossible trade-off: remain on legacy systems never built for modern scale, or endure months-long ERP implementations that slow teams down just as complexity accelerates. As businesses expand across entities, geographies, and revenue streams, the gap between how finance systems operate and how companies actually run has only widened. Many teams end up stitching together tools, spreadsheets, and workarounds just to keep up — and Flow is built to change that.

LiveFlow's founders have spent years working closely with accounting and finance teams operating in the middle of this gap. While scaling Revolut, one of Europe's largest banks, and later supporting thousands of LiveFlow customers, Lasse Kalkar and Anita Koimur kept seeing the same issues surface again and again: manual work piling up, close cycles stretching longer, and systems struggling the moment companies added entities, locations, or operational complexity.

Rather than layering automation on top of rigid, decades-old infrastructure, LiveFlow designed Flow around how modern finance teams actually operate today — lean teams working in real time, responsible not just for reporting what happened, but for helping shape what comes next. The system uniquely brings together an AI-driven accounting ledger and native FP&A — two functions that have traditionally lived in separate systems — with built-in multi-entity consolidation, giving finance teams a single, continuously updated source of financial truth as complexity grows.

"Finance teams are being asked to move faster and play a more strategic role, but the tools they've been given haven't kept pace," said Lasse Kalkar, CEO and co-founder of LiveFlow. "Flow is built for continuous close — where accounting, consolidation, and planning work together in real time, instead of as disconnected, manual processes."

Early customers using Flow in increasingly complex financial environments see it as a powerful solution for lean finance teams managing multi-entity operations.

"Flow is a powerhouse ERP for growing companies, especially lean accounting and finance teams," said Sheila Ames, Accountant at Crumbl Cookies. "One of its standout features is the multi-entity architecture, which allows us to manage multiple businesses efficiently within a single platform. Being able to reduce multiple intercompany journal entries down to a single entry has been truly life-changing — and an enormous time-saver for our team."

Koimur added that Flow was designed to support exactly these kinds of teams as they scale.

"Flow is about giving finance teams room to breathe," said Anita Koimur, co-founder and COO of LiveFlow. "By removing the manual work that keeps teams looking backward, we're helping them spend more time on strategy, growth, and the decisions that actually move the business forward."

Flow is built to process real-time financial activity from the tools finance teams already use, bringing that information straight into its accounting and consolidation workflows. By removing the lag between when transactions happen and when teams see them in their numbers, Flow helps companies close faster, forecast more accurately, and stay on top of performance across multiple entities.

Flow is currently available to a select group of customers, with broader availability planned throughout 2026. Companies interested in early access can learn more and join the waitlist at www.liveflow.com/flow.

About LiveFlow

LiveFlow is the AI financial operations platform trusted by more than 6,000 businesses in North America and the UK. Founded in 2021 by former Revolut operators who drove the company's rapid global growth, LiveFlow helps finance teams automate reporting, consolidation, and now accounting workflows, enabling faster closes and clearer financial insight across complex, multi-entity organizations. LiveFlow is backed by Y Combinator, Moonfire Ventures, Valar Ventures, WndrCo, and other leading investors, and is headquartered in New York City with offices in London and São Paulo.

Media Contact

Jenny Beres

Pink Shark PR

941-993-7222

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveFlow