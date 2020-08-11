LiveFreely Partners With RapidSOS to Provide First Responders With Real-Time Emergency Health Data

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier digital health company LiveFreely, Inc. announced today a partnership with RapidSOS to send life-saving data directly from its software app, called BUDDY, to 911 centers nationwide. Built in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS's emergency response data platform securely and automatically links life-saving data from connected devices and apps directly to over 4,700 emergency communications centers nationwide.

The nation's 911 infrastructure was built in the 1960s for landline phones, requiring individuals to verbally convey information to 911 personnel in an emergency. With this partnership, emergency personnel can receive critical alert notifications and access real-time health-related data while en route, enabling faster diagnosis. "We are reducing time-to-triage, creating a more holistic view for first responders in emergencies, allowing them to act with greater precision when seconds count," said Dr. Arthur Jue, LiveFreely CEO and co-founder. "This is especially critical for seniors who are experiencing increasing isolation during COVID-19."

Initially developed with seniors in mind, BUDDY is a personal health assistant app that monitors and helps manage factors such as fall prevention and detection, medication reminders, GPS location, and emergency notification alerts. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize sensor capabilities in smart wearables, such as Fitbit smart-watches, predicting and detecting irregularities as well as tracking critical health information.

"This partnership with RapidSOS extends our focus on creating a health ecosystem that provides families with greater peace of mind and increased independence," said LiveFreely CTO and co-founder, Daniel Jue. "It provides a direct link to emergency dispatch services in the event of a life-threatening episode."

According to Viyas Sundaram, General Manager at RapidSOS, "We are excited to partner with LiveFreely to bring critical data from the BUDDY app directly onto 911 screens. This technology will give 911 personnel more visibility into what is occurring, helping to inform the actions they take to get the right first responders on scene as quickly as possible."

About LiveFreely, Inc.

LiveFreely provides innovative digital health technology that empowers seniors and caregivers to live more free, connected, and independent lives. Through machine learning and artificial intelligence, the company created the BUDDY app, a versatile, reliable, 24x7 personal health assistant that works on smart wearables. BUDDY fosters a supportive, sustainable ecosystem of health professionals, families, and friends, promoting greater peace-of-mind, security, and wellness. www.buddylife.com.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety in mind, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices directly to 911 and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,700 Emergency Communications Centers, protecting 90%+ of people in the U.S., across 250 million emergencies annually. With innovative partners, the company supports heroic first responders in saving millions of lives. www.rapidsos.com.

CONTACT:

Janet Chong

+1 669 234 4118

[email protected]

Related Files

RapidSOS BUDDY PR 8.11.2020 Final.pdf

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE LiveFreely