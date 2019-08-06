LiveIntent Recognized for MarTech Innovation in 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Since the advent of digital, email has been the top performing channel for Publishers and Brands. But, as the role of the cookie begins to fade, the industry has discovered that email represents so much more than sending and receiving email. The email address itself represents to key to Identity and marketing to people in a mobile-first era. And the email address represents a way to thrive in a world dealing with a cookie apocalypse.

LiveIntent's new onboarding service is built for that next generation of marketer. The onboarding service responds to demands from Publishers and Advertisers and their Agency partners seeking to thrive in a digital ecosystem increasingly defined by privacy, consumer choice, and the dominance of a few industry monoliths.

"Our new onboarding platform transforms email into the simplest, most powerful way to resolve identity while driving sales and increasing revenue," said Matt Keiser, CEO, LiveIntent. "The service gives brands and publishers the ability to better leverage their first-party data such as registered email addresses. We are proud to receive this industry recognition in driving the industry to re-think the way email drives marketing, and we are confident that our platform will play a significant role in powering the future of digital marketing, particularly as the cookie loses its prominence."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Marketers have, for decades, thought of email solely in the context of sending and receiving email, and we haven't seen many "breakthrough" innovations in the space for a while," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With recent changes to how marketers access third-party data, it's becoming clear that platforms that are able to help marketers make the most of their first-party data are the ones that will propel the next generation of marketers. We congratulate LiveIntent for their success and innovation in this space, and we are thrilled to name them one of our 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners."

LiveIntent's onboarding is powered by their identity graph, built through direct relationships with companies that execute people-based marketing with LiveIntent. Because of LiveIntent's direct relationships with customers who leverage email-powered people-based marketing, the graph also organizes the first-party data of its customers. Onboarding is a tremendous opportunity to deliver more money to LiveIntent's customers (publishers and marketers) and to drive up their enterprise values by enhancing their ability to benefit from their first-party data.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

About LiveIntent

LiveIntent, one of the world's largest people-based marketing platforms, connects 2,500 publishing and advertising brands with over 250MM verified people every month across all types of media. With the anonymized email address at the center of its industry-leading identity graph, LiveIntent provides brands with solutions that help them monetize, acquire, and retain real people, even where cookies don't work. LiveIntent enriches a brands' data, making it possible for them to deepen their understanding of their audiences, and more effectively market to people wherever they are present and paying attention. LiveIntent is home to over 160 people worldwide with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

