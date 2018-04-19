LiveIRL with Canon U.S.A.'s New IVY Mini Photo Printer

"The proverb 'good things come in small packages' couldn't be more true for the first 2x3 photo printer from Canon U.S.A." said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "It's our smallest and lightest printer yet, and the company is excited about giving customers more access to creatively connect and instantly share memories than ever before from the palm of their hand."

BE CREATIVE IRL

For smartphone photographers seeking to stay portable and on the go with their devices, this sleek and compact portable printer has an extensive list of standout, user-friendly features through the Canon Mini Print app¹. The app includes creative filters, such as photo frames and stickers, augmented reality (AR) face distortion, as well as additional photo-editing tools including added text, fun frames and the option to draw. These features encourage users to creatively add fun enhancements and share those distinctive memories in real time in either a 2x3 print or sticker output option.

BE UNIQUE IRL

With customization at the foundation, this printer, through the Canon Mini Printer App¹, offers the option to print not only individual smudge-free and water-resistant 2x3 prints or stickers, but also a tile print that is made up of four or nine prints, as well as over ten unique collage templates that print on one 2x3 photo. From selfies to sunsets, this output option offers the freedom of expression for a wide variety of consumers.

BE TECH-SAVVY IRL

The IVY printer utilizes ZINK Zero Ink™ Technology from ZINK™, an amazing way to print in full color without the need of ink cartridges. Additionally, each pack of paper comes with one blue ZINK SMART SHEET™; calibrating your IVY printer to the photo paper in that pack to produce an image that meets Canon's high-quality image standards.

The Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer is currently available for an estimated retail price of $129.99*, which includes the printer body and a starter pack of ten sheets of photo paper. Twenty-sheet and fifty-sheet packs of photo paper will also be available for an estimated retail price of $9.99* and $24.99*, respectively.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About ZINK Holdings LLC

ZINK Holdings LLC is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts. One of its revolutionary products is a patented full-color printing technology that allows photographs to be instantly developed on ink-embedded paper without the need of an ink cartridge that would otherwise make digital devices bulky. For more information or to learn more about ZINK™ products, please visit www.ZINK.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

¹ Requires mobile device to be connected to the Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer via Bluetooth® and the Canon Mini Print App, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. To access, download and/or use the Canon Mini Print App and related services, you must be located in the United States and be at least the age of majority in your jurisdiction; additional terms and conditions apply, see Canon Mini Print App End User License Agreement for full details. The Canon Mini Print App is compatible with mobile devices running iOS 9.0 or later, and Android devices running Android 4.4 or later.

² globalwebindex.net /// Source: GlobalWebIndex™ 2012-2016 (averages across all waves of research conducted in each year) /// Base: Internet users aged 16-64 /// https://blog.globalwebindex.com/chart-of-the-day/internet-users-have-average-of-7-social-accounts/

* Availability, price and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

