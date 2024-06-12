LiveJasmin Study Finds American Women Want the Flexibility and Financial Independence Cam Modeling Provides

Join the Movement between June 12 and June 18 to Unlock Exciting Opportunities as a Cam Model

NEW YORK and LUXEMBOURG, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveJasmin, the #1 premium, award-winning adult streaming platform and one of the most visited websites in the world, today announces on www.cammodelday.com offerings and initiatives for the webcam model community in celebration of International Cam Model Day. Introduced last year on June 15 by LiveJasmin, this holiday is dedicated to celebrating cam models from all over the world and creating a movement around the positive impact this profession has had on models and members around the globe.

According to a recent LiveJasmin study, many American women between the ages of 18 and 35 are looking for more fulfilling career paths than traditional jobs can provide and want to get started in the cam modeling profession:

63% don't feel a traditional job can provide financial security and 64% don't feel a traditional job is flexible enough to feel fulfilled in life.

75% make less than $5k a month in a traditional job and most desire a monthly income of anywhere between $5k and $10k .

a month in a traditional job and most desire a monthly income of anywhere between and . 70% want financial independence and flexible working hours, and 81% desire to be their own boss, all elements that a cam modeling job can provide.

60% would become webcam models if it meant financial stability.

Most survey responders assume cam models make only between $51k and $100k per year, but the reality is that on LiveJasmin they can make more than $250k , with many reaching even over $ 1 million.

and per year, but the reality is that on LiveJasmin they can make more than , with many reaching even over 1 million. 84% have a positive or neutral perspective on the cam modeling industry.

In light of these findings and continuing their initiatives to advocate for people empowerment and financial independence, LiveJasmin is leveraging International Cam Model Day to launch the Top Model Academy. This personalized mentorship program will provide guaranteed earnings and guide the models joining the platform to further maximize their income.

Anyone from the US who will sign up as a model on LiveJasmin between June 12 and June 18 and meet the requirements based on the terms and conditions will benefit from:

Guaranteed income for 3 periods (of 2 weeks each), adding up to more than $6000 per month and at least $9000 over 6 weeks.

per month and at least over 6 weeks. A further chance to double their earnings with a 100% Welcome bonus.

This type of unprecedented offer is meant to support the start of a model's journey on the platform and is only the very beginning. Many LiveJasmin models see 6 figure types of income and the list of millionaires is far from short.

"With an always-on focus to make the platform an inclusive, safe, fun and rewarding space, our goal is to empower cam models to achieve their full potential and our many millionaires are another testament to that , " said Zsolt Theiss-Balazs, Chief Product Officer, LiveJasmin.

"Thanks to camming, I'm now earning more than I thought I would in my entire life!" - LiveJasmin Model ElizaBurset

"Being a model on LiveJasmin gave me confidence about the future. In a short time, I was able to buy the car I wanted, live a better life, and support my family." - LiveJasmin Model, ZamaraVidal

"Camming on the platform helped me become financially independent, enjoy a flexible schedule and increase my personal development." - LiveJasmin Model, Devona

Ready to start your journey? To learn more about LiveJasmin and International Cam Model Day, visit www.cammodelday.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LiveJasmin