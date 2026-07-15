LiveLarge Reveals Flagship L-Space, Showcasing an AI-Powered Adaptive Living Environment

AI in living spaces evolves from an aftermarket add-on to an embedded intelligence layer.

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveLarge Home Inc. ("LiveLarge" or the "Company") today announced its Flagship L-Space, introducing a new category of AI-native living spaces designed to proactively adapt to users' activities, preferences, and personalized settings in real time. Incorporating Space AI, the Flagship L-Space represents LiveLarge's long-term vision to infuse artificial intelligence into the home, creating spaces that empower their occupants.

LiveLarge Home Inc. Flagship L-Space

In NVIDIA's June 24 Annual Stockholders Meeting, Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang described physical AI as the "next wave of growth" for the company, defining it as "agentic AI in the real world." While this statement was directed at industrial applications such as robotics and manufacturing, its potential far exceeds those sectors. For example, the home automation AI market is projected to grow from US$34.57 billion in 2026 to US$97.05 billion by 2030[1].

In line with the development, the LiveLarge Flagship L-Space is the Company's first demonstration of an AI-native living space, a new product category where intelligence is embedded directly into buildings. By using AI that predictively orchestrates intelligent sensors and subsystems inside the home, LiveLarge aims to personalize spaces that can adapt to the user's mood in real time and learn their preferences, creating environments that connect with their emotions.

Space AI enables AI intelligence inside the home

Recent advances in AI have largely centered on large language models and robotics, while its application in living spaces remains untapped despite its vast potential to transform how people live and work.

Before the advent of AI, users relied on smart home devices to automate daily routines. However, these devices often worked in isolation, creating more stress in managing them. Also, their functions were often reactive, rather than proactive.

"Smart home setups have been stuck in an aftermarket device model for too long," said Endong Zhang, Founder and CEO of LiveLarge Home Inc. "We believe the next generation of home intelligence needs a built-in system layer that can unify space, devices, sensors, AI, and user context. L-Space is where we start–a controllable and deliverable space to integrate and improve that experience over time."

Now with Space AI, LiveLarge aims to bridge this gap, creating living spaces that can anticipate the preferences of every family member and optimize their surroundings to suit the situation.

At the center of Space AI is Lila, LiveLarge's smart assistant that's always ready to help. Learning the users' individual preferences and storing them in long-term memory, Lila orchestrates the Flagship L-Space's various modules–the 5.1 surround sound system, air circulation, 4K short-throw projector and more–as a cohesive system. By interpreting user preferences and tasks, Lila can predictively adjust interior conditions with minimal input from the user.

The Flagship L-Space is designed with privacy and user control in mind, with core modules capable of operating locally and user preferences stored locally where applicable.

As a premium standalone space, the Flagship L-Space is designed to be installed faster than conventional site-built structures. Completion time varies depending on site conditions, permitting requirements, and local regulations.

"U.S. customers are not asking for more devices to manage. They are asking for better spaces," said Thalia Cheng, President of LiveLarge, "L-Space turns that need into a private, flexible product experience for work, wellness, creativity, and everyday life."

Availability

The LiveLarge Flagship L-Space will be available in California on a made-to-order basis.

About LiveLarge

LiveLarge Home Inc. is a California-based company building premium space products and AI-enabled living environments for the future of home. With experience across prefab homes, ADUs, and standalone lifestyle spaces, LiveLarge combines design, construction, manufacturing, and emerging AI capabilities to create more adaptive, human-centered environments for modern living.

[1](2026, February 1). AI in Home Automation Market Report 2026. The Business Research Company; The Business Research Company. https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-home-automation-global-market-report

SOURCE LiveLarge Home Inc.