Livelo Announces Global Loyalty Points Exchange Service in Partnership With Kaligo Solutions

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Livelo, one of Brazil's leading loyalty companies, and Kaligo Solutions, the global leader for innovative loyalty technology, today announces a strategic partnership introducing a world of loyalty mileage transfers to its members globally.

The partnership meets Livelo's strategic objective of providing differentiated benefits and freedom of choice for its members. Kaligo's breakthrough technology sets up Livelo to provide a wider range of redemption options while offering an enhanced user-friendly experience.

Leveraging Kaligo's industry-leading TransferConnect loyalty currency marketplace, Livelo enables its 16M+ members to transfer their loyalty points for airline miles and hotel chain points from a broad selection of leading global rewards programmes. The new exchange service is available conveniently through Livelo's plataform at www.livelo.com.br. Real-time status updates and instant exchange fulfilment ensure an outstanding customer experience.

"Since its launch, Livelo has been working to provide benefits and freedom of choice for its customers. The announcement of the transfer of points to the largest international loyalty programs is a result of our commitment," states Mauro Bizatto, Head of Strategy, Products and Marketing at Livelo.

"We are delighted that Livelo is now part of the TransferConnect marketplace," said Kyle Armstrong, CEO of Kaligo Solutions. "Livelo shares our passion for creating inventive and highly differentiated products that connect our customers globally. We're proud to have the opportunity to add significant value to its loyalty program."

TransferConnect is the world's first marketplace dedicated to connecting leading financial services brands with frequent traveller rewards programmes globally. Banks who join the TransferConnect network benefit from the simplicity of a single technical integration and the opportunity to work with dozens of airline and hotel rewards programme partners in a single effective ecosystem.

About Livelo

Created in 2014 from the union between Banco do Brasil and Bradesco, Livelo is one of the most important Brazilian's loyalty programs, with more than 16 million participants and dozens of partners. In order to offer the best experience in points redemption, the company started operations in 2016, until then only for customers of the shareholder banks and, in 2017, opened its platform for all profiles of participants. At Livelo, the participant has more than 700 thousand reward options for products and services gathered in a marketplace of its own. In the loyalty program participants can accumulate points with both spending on various eligible credit cards and purchases from coalition network partners. Currently, Livelo has strategic partnerships with large companies and stores in several sectors, such as e-commerce, fashion, leisure and entertainment, food and beverages, tourism, NGOs, and others. On its website, Livelo also has an online travel agency in which the participant can redeem tickets for more than 750 airlines in national and international destinations and hotel accommodation and car rental in Brazil and worldwide using Livelo's points. The Livelo participant still has the freedom to transfer their points to the main airline loyalty programs and the option to sign the Livelo Club, with points that never expire, boosting their rewards.

For more info:

+55 11 3165-9720 / 11 94702-9629

Victor Peixoto – 194399@email4pr.com

About Kaligo Solutions

Kaligo Solutions is operated by Kaligo Pte Ltd., the global leader for innovative travel and loyalty technology. Established in Singapore in 2014 with offices across APAC, Europe and the Americas, Kaligo Solutions enables 70+ of the world's leading loyalty programmes to drive engagement through highly innovative and purpose driven rewards experiences.

With custom-built solutions including loyalty technology like their TransferConnect marketplace and TravelEdge powered white labels, as well as loyalty enablement and management, Kaligo supercharges the world's leading loyalty programmes with delightful experiences that build lasting customer loyalty.

For more information, please visit www.kaligosolutions.com or contact media relations at press@kaligosolutions.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livelo-announces-global-loyalty-points-exchange-service-in-partnership-with-kaligo-solutions-300642171.html

SOURCE Kaligo Solutions

Related Links

http://www.livelo.com.br

