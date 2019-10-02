LiveMe and iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Launch Music House Singing Competition

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music House, a singing competition hosted by iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM and LiveMe, launches today in the LiveMe app. The winner of the competition will perform at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Village Stage at KIIS Jingle Ball on Dec. 6, with Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish and Sam Smith on the Main Stage lineup.

This interactive show, live streamed on LiveMe, features 50 contestants that compete in a bracket-style elimination format. Judging the competition are musical and YouTube celebrities including Scotty Sire, Macy Kate, Bobby Mares, and Franny Arrieta as well as 102.7 KIIS FM on-air personalities JoJo Wright, Alex Gervasi, EJ, and Beata Murphy. The top 10 performers will perform at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on Nov. 7.

Music House is a global talent incubator that features aspiring musicians from around the world. Starting today, artists have the power to showcase their talent, interact with viewers on LiveMe's live stream and win a chance to perform in front of a live audience.

"LiveMe has been a powerful marketing tool to engage new audiences," said Sunny He of LiveMe. "We're bringing the platform full-circle by seeking out America's next top singing talent and developing that person's fan base in the process. Our platform has enormous potential to surface the next great talent and establish their following, before a record contract is even signed."

LiveMe has helped launch the careers of several talented singers and rappers, including Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Abbey Scott, whose music appears on The Hills and Vanderpump Rules. She has also released three albums on iTunes and Google Music. "LiveMe has changed my life and I am forever thankful I found this incredible platform where I can share my music with the world," said Scott.

Starting today through October 25, every Wednesday and Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., viewers can tune in and watch as contestants take on each other. Download the latest LiveMe smartphone application (available on the App Store and Google Play) to tune in.

LiveMe America Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform LiveMe and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app, LiveMe, has amassed more than 75 million users and distributed tens of millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting. LiveMe has more than five million monthly active users in the U.S. and is one of the top three highest grossing social media apps in Google Play. Fast Company listed LiveMe as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2018 .

