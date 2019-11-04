LiveMe and iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Music House Finale

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of competition, and now with only ten competitors, Music House—a singing competition hosted by iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM and LiveMe—will hold its finale on Nov. 7.

Since the competition launched on Oct. 2, over 30,000 live viewers tuned in biweekly to watch 50 contestants compete in a bracket-style elimination format and now the top ten performers will take the stage at the iHeartRadio Theater on Nov. 7 from 6:30pm to 10:00pm. The winner of the competition will sing at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Village on Dec. 6, a pre-show to the main event that features headliners like Taylor Swift, Cardi B. and DJ Khaled.

The stakes are high as competitors will be put to the task and judged by musical and YouTube celebrities including Scotty Sire, Macy Kate, Bobby Mares, and Franny Arrieta as well as 102.7 KIIS FM on-air personalities JoJo Wright, Alex Gervasi, EJ, and Beata Murphy.

"It has been an exciting couple of weeks, being able to have contestants perform from the comfort of their homes powered through the LiveMe app. The most exciting part is fans being able to tune in to witness every moment of it," said Sunny He of LiveMe. "We're excited for the remaining contestants as they will have the opportunity to be America's next top talent. And it all started with their dreams, passions, and a live stream. Music House is an example of the potential live streaming and fan interaction have to transform the lives of tomorrow's stars."

LiveMe has become the platform for up-and-coming stars and today's new celebrities. It's helping launch the careers of many talented people that would otherwise not have access to millions of viewers through traditional media. Download the latest LiveMe app and join us on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. from the iHeartRadio Theater to watch tomorrow's stars today.

About LiveMe

LiveMe America Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform LiveMe and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app, LiveMe, has amassed more than 75 million users and distributed tens of millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting. LiveMe has more than five million monthly active users in the U.S. and is one of the top three highest grossing social media apps in Google Play. Fast Company listed LiveMe as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2018 .

