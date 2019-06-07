LiveMe Hosts Red Carpet Coverage of X-Men: Dark Phoenix World Premiere

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveMe, America's #1 live broadcasting app, attended the red carpet premiere of Twentieth Century Fox's X-Men: Dark Phoenix ahead of the movie's opening today. Hosted at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the invite-only event was joined by the press, industry insiders, A-listers, and cast members, including Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner who plays Jean Grey in the upcoming film.

As part of LiveMe's red carpet sponsorship, select LiveMe broadcasters were invited to walk the carpet and mingle with stars and VIP guests, followed by a private after-party attended by cast members, including an exclusive LiveMe Lounge inside the legendary Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. All the festivities were broadcasted live on the LiveMe app, giving its viewers front row seats to all the action from the premiere of one of the most anticipated movies of the summer.

LiveMe broadcaster Charlie Chudabala hosted LiveMe's coverage of the red carpet. Among the highlights of the event were their interviews with Marvel's Cloak and Dagger actress Olivia Holt and X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars Michael Fassbender (Magneto) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), as well as a surprise appearance from pop icon Katy Perry.

Several of the movie's stars, including Jessica Chastain, posed for photo ops with many of the lucky broadcasters. Broadcasters in attendance were also treated to an exclusive screening of Dark Phoenix days ahead of its release. Throughout the exciting event, LiveMe met with many of its partners and broadcasters, gaining valuable into their individual goals and ambitions, their fans, and how LiveMe has positively impacted their lives.

"We want to continue creating opportunities for our broadcasters to shine, build their brand, and grow their fan base through transformative experiences that surprise and delight our community," said Alice Ou, Head of US at LiveMe. "By giving them the opportunity to take part in exclusive, aspirational events like this one, we're demonstrating our commitment to their success and transforming the virtual, in-app experience into tangible, unforgettable experiences that will last a lifetime."

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix premiere is just the latest A-list event LiveMe has made accessible for its growing community of creators. The company recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary at a private, 13-acre estate in Palm Springs during Coachella, with Lil' John and Orange is the New Black's Taryn Manning attending. In February, LiveMe co-hosted Khalid's birthday celebration, live streamed the party, and scored an exclusive interview with the R&B singer.

"LiveMe is taking live streaming to new levels by becoming a major player not just in the social media world but in the entertainment scene," said LiveMe's CEO Yuki He. "We are excited to be pioneers in the space and bridge the gap between vertical mobile video and the silver screen."

About LiveMe Inc.

LiveMe Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform, LiveMe, and is focused on developing content-based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app LiveMe has amassed more than 100 million users and distributed millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting.

About X-Men: DARK PHOENIX

In Association with Marvel Entertainment

Writer/Director: Simon Kinberg

Producers: Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Hutch Parker, p.g.a., Lauren Shuler Donner, Todd Hallowell

Cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp and Jessica Chastain

This is the story of one of the X-Men's most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic DARK PHOENIX. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we've come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet -- one of their own.

SOURCE Live.me Inc.