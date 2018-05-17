LiveMe's Digital Billboard Campaign Named Winner of 24th Annual Communicator Awards

From March 19th until March 25th, LiveMe took over Times Square with an immersive advertising display showcasing its mobile app and its growing community of creators.

LiveMe and ABC Creative transformed American Eagle's 15,000 square foot LED display in Times Square into a larger-than-life exploration of the magic behind the fastest-growing live broadcasting app in the country. LiveMe's vibrant brand colors filled all 12 interconnected displays as popular broadcasters took center stage and virtual gifts showered the screens in the middle of New York City's most iconic destination.

"We are elated that our campaign was named a winner alongside those of other innovative brands," said Mango Du, Head of Operations at LiveMe. "We're always looking for immersive new ways to engage with audiences and expand our experiences offline, so the opportunity to entertain millions of people in one of the most exciting cities in the world was a no-brainer."

A series of in-app competitions leading up to the outdoor campaign gave users a chance to be featured on the big screen in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. By successfully blending interactive features like virtual gifting and gamified rewards with the real-time engagement of live video, LiveMe has emerged as a leader in the live broadcasting space and helped both budding and established creators grow their brand and monetize their work.

LiveMe's campaign was named one of only 12 winners across the entire category and selected by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual and creative arts. With entries received from all around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

"We are extremely proud to recognize the work received for the 24th Annual Communicator Awards. This year's class of entries embodies the ever-evolving marketing and communications industry," noted Derek Howard, director of the AIVA.

About Live.me Inc.

Live.me Inc. is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform, LiveMe, and is focused on developing content based applications for the mobile-first generation. Its flagship app, LiveMe has amassed more than 50 million users and distributed millions of dollars to broadcasters through direct virtual gifting. Live.me Inc.'s portfolio also includes Cheez, a social short video app highlighting the power of creativity in 17 seconds.

About The Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

Please visit www.communicatorawards.com for more information.

