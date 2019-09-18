Livent and E3 Metals Announce Joint Development Agreement to Advance Lithium Extraction Process and Technology

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is pleased to announce a collaboration with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) ("E3 Metals") whereby the two companies will seek to advance the development of E3 Metals' proprietary direct lithium extraction process. Work under this agreement will focus on E3 Metals' petro-lithium brines located in the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada.

Livent will contribute its technical expertise and up to US$ 5.5 million to the joint development project. In exchange, upon completion of the project and satisfaction of the full US $5.5 million in funding, Livent will have the opportunity to convert its investment into a 19.9% ownership stake in E3 Metals and appoint one member to its Board of Directors, provided Livent maintains not less than a 5% equity interest.

Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent commented, "Livent has been a pioneer in the lithium industry for over 60 years. Collaborating with E3 Metals provides an opportunity to build on our rich heritage of innovation and to bring exciting new possibilities to our customers around the world."

About Livent

For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. Through the commercialization of its proprietary ion exchange lithium extraction technology, E3 plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.

E3 Metals combines a significant in situ resource and innovative technology solutions that have the potential to deliver lithium to market in one of the best jurisdictions in the world. The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through extensive oil and gas development.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017 , and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017 , identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15 th 2018, effective June 4 th 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

