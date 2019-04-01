Livent Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its first quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.

The company will host a webcast conference call on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and telephone.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

U.S. / Canada: (877) 201-0168

International: (647) 788-4901

Conference ID # 8548748

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET on May 8, 2019 until June 7, 2019.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com

U.S. / Canada: (800) 585-8367

International: (416) 621-4642

Conference ID # 8548748

About Livent

For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170

juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Rasmus Gerdeman +1.215.299.5924

rasmus.gerdeman@livent.com

