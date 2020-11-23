Livent Receives EcoVadis 2020 Gold Rating for Sustainability

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that it has been awarded 2020 Gold status for sustainability performance by the global CSR ratings agency, EcoVadis. This achievement places Livent in the top 3% of all companies that were evaluated in its industry group.

EcoVadis assesses sustainability performance across four main categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

"We view sustainability as central to our mission as a company and hold ourselves accountable to a high standard, so we are honored to receive this Gold-level recognition from EcoVadis. It reflects the ongoing determination and hard work of our teams across the world to deliver on Livent's sustainability commitments," said Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer of Livent. "Validation from leading independent raters like EcoVadis gives us encouragement that we are focused on the right areas. We will continue to lead efforts in the lithium industry to ensure responsible operations, reduce environmental impact, advance social progress and human rights and push for greater ESG transparency."

This is Livent's second year participating in an independent assessment by EcoVadis.

For more than six decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

