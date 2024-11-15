LIVENTIA and BioSafe Systems

BioSafe Systems LLC

Nov 15, 2024, 11:31 ET

BioSafe Systems and LIVENTIA partner to Restore Soil Health

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSafe Systems and LIVENTIA are excited to announce a partnership that will bring LIVENTIA's advanced microbial inoculants to BioSafe Systems' Restorative Soils Program™. This collaboration combines LIVENTIA's expertise in microbial technologies, including hyper-vigorous strains of beneficial bacteria and proprietary fermentation processes, with BioSafe Systems' long-standing reputation and well-established product portfolio.

BioSafe Systems teams up with Liventia for soil and plant health initiatives.
Together, LIVENTIA and BioSafe Systems are positioned to offer growers a powerful one-two punch for healthier soils, stronger crops, and more sustainable farming practices. By providing immediate access to eco-friendly, cutting-edge microbial solutions, this partnership enhances soil health and biodiversity, protects growers' investments, and represents a win for sustainable agriculture.

This is a significant step forward for both companies and, most importantly, for the growers we serve. We look forward to continuing our commitment to providing top-tier, sustainable solutions and are excited for what's to come.

Jay Sughroue Ph.D., Area Manager, CA, AZ, NV, HI, (951) 719-9244,  [email protected]

Zac Ricciardi, National Cannabis Specialist, (303) 518-5105, [email protected] 

SOURCE BioSafe Systems LLC

BioSafe Systems' SaniDate® WTO is the First EPA-Registered Product to Reduce and Control Foodborne Bacterial Pathogens in Agricultural Irrigation Water for Organic Production

BioSafe Systems' SaniDate® 12.0 is the First EPA-Registered Product to Reduce and Control Foodborne Bacterial Pathogens in Agricultural Irrigation Water

