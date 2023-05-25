Livent's Paul Graves to Speak at Multiple Upcoming Conferences

Livent Corporation

25 May, 2023, 16:05 ET

PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves, president and chief executive officer, will speak during TD Cowen's Sustainability Week, with a fireside chat being conducted virtually on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. ET.  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen135/lthm/2025657 

Additionally, Paul will speak at the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit, with a fireside chat being conducted from New York City on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET.  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore34/lthm/2375626 

A replay of both events will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website for a period of three months.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
[email protected]

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
[email protected]

SOURCE Livent Corporation

