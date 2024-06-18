LiveOak Fiber and GOCare Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Customer Engagement via a complete Omni-Channel Approach Including Integrations with Billing, CRM, and Network Systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a SaaS provider of digital experience software, is thrilled to announce its partnership with LiveOak Fiber. This collaboration is geared towards revolutionizing the digital customer engagement for LiveOak subscribers, inclusive of an Omni-Channel digital engagement strategy bolsters flexibility to interact with LiveOak for both existing customers and prospective customers.

LiveOak Fiber Selects GOCare to enhance Customer Experience over digital channels.

LiveOak will deploy GOCare Messenger and GOCare Connect services to engage customers over digital channels. LiveOak is making a significant investment in their customer experience with the deployment of the GOCare's platform demonstrating LiveOak's commitment to be 'easy to do business with'. LiveOak is deploying brand new fiber optic networks, delivering the fastest speeds available in the country, and will support that investment with world class customer service personnel and technology. GOCare will deploy their platform software with full integration into LiveOak's billing system from Sonar Software as well as enable visibility to the customer network equipment from Calix, and marketing information from HubSpot.

"LiveOak is deploying the latest technology and the fastest Internet speeds available today," stated Shane Schilling, Chief Operating Officer, LiveOak Fiber. "More important than technology, however, is LiveOak's objective to be easy to do business with. We aim to deliver a superior product at a competitive price, while offering a customer experience second to none. GOCare's digital experience platform will be integrated into LiveOak's billing and operating systems." concluded Schilling.

"LiveOak rightly recognizes the increased competition in today's broadband industry. Traditional service providers' emphasis on technology and speed is noise to consumers", stated Mike Roddy, CEO, GOCare. GOCare's vision for customer experience is completely aligned with LiveOak's. We believe being easy to do business with starts with consumer preference for digital communications channels that deliver faster resolution, with a live agent – not a machine. Consumer preference has shifted away from phone calls and the friction of 'press 1 and wait on hold' that is ubiquitous in the legacy broadband world. LiveOak will stand out in a crowded field of service providers upon GOCare's deployment", concluded Roddy.

About GOCare:

GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "For Operators, By Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, Service Electric Cablevision, Fastwyre Broadband, and many others. www.gocarecx.com

About LiveOak Fiber:

LiveOak Fiber is building a world-class fiber network to deliver fast and reliable broadband to homes and businesses. The company is committed to investing in the communities they serve by delivering modern digital infrastructure needed to improve the quality of life and drive economic growth. Learn more about our investments in quality of life at www.liveoakfiber.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

