LiveOak Fiber Secures New Funding to Accelerate Fiber Expansion

BRUNSWICK, Ga., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOak Fiber, a high-growth fiber-to-the-home internet provider, today announced it has secured a $425 million credit facility from Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA") and Palistar Capital to support continued network expansion across the Southeast region. The new capital will help LiveOak Fiber shape its vision for the future, extending its all-fiber footprint and accelerating internet connectivity across the company's existing and planned markets. With this expansion, LiveOak Fiber is not only fostering connections and boosting local economies but also enhancing quality of life in its service areas.

"LiveOak Fiber has achieved rapid expansion in a short period of time," said Shane Schilling, CEO of LiveOak Fiber. "What differentiates LiveOak Fiber is our fiercely local operating model. We have full-time local teams on the ground delivering installation, support, and community engagement, and with this new funding, we are positioned to accelerate our build-out and continue gaining momentum across our footprint."

"We're proud of the platform we've built alongside LiveOak Fiber," said Filip Guz, Partner at InfraRed Capital Partners. "This additional capital is a strong signal of confidence in the team and reinforces LiveOak as a fully integrated growth engine with substantial long-term value."

LiveOak Fiber is meeting rising demand for dependable internet connectivity by deploying long-term digital infrastructure designed to serve communities for decades.

"LiveOak Fiber is being built to scale across every customer type, from single-family homes to businesses to multi-tenant communities," said Steve Smith, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of LiveOak Fiber. "This investment enables us to continue to drive lasting value while consistently delivering a premium customer experience across our markets."

Every new LiveOak Fiber connection fuels local economic vitality, expands learning possibilities, and ensures effortless connectivity across its service areas. By driving business productivity, evolving with AI, facilitating remote work, and powering smart home technology, LiveOak's high-speed internet provides the essential tools for communities to excel in a modern digital world.

LiveOak Fiber has created over 150 local jobs, is a certified Great Place to Work, and is powered by teams who live and work in the communities it serves — delivering a world-class customer experience and a 99.99% reliable network, with the fastest speeds and lowest latency across its footprint. Together, these strengths position LiveOak Fiber as the trusted platform for long-term connectivity and growth.

J.P. Morgan advised LiveOak Fiber on various strategic alternatives and acted as Structuring Agent to LiveOak Fiber on the credit facility. Clifford Chance acted as legal counsel to LiveOak Fiber and InfraRed Capital Partners, and Milbank acted as legal counsel to OHA and Palistar Capital.

About LiveOak Fiber

LiveOak Fiber is a premier all-fiber broadband service provider, dedicated to providing lightning-fast and dependable connectivity to serve communities across Florida and Georgia. LiveOak's commitment extends beyond connectivity; we invest in the regions we serve, enhancing quality of life and fostering economic development. Discover our ongoing efforts to transform communities at www.liveoakfiber.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook to stay updated on our progress.

About InfraRed Capital Partners

InfraRed is a leading international mid-market infrastructure asset manager. Over the past 25 years, InfraRed has established itself as a highly successful developer, particularly in early-stage projects, and an active steward of essential infrastructure. InfraRed manages US$13bn of equity capital for investors around the globe in listed and private funds across both core and value-add strategies. InfraRed combines a global reach, operating worldwide from offices in London, Miami, Frankfurt, Madrid, New York, Sydney and Seoul, with deep sector expertise from a team of more than 160 people. InfraRed is part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life, and benefits from its scale and global platform. For more information, please visit www.ircp.com

About Oak Hill Advisors

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $111 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of December 31, 2025. Additional information on OHA's AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles. With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com.

About Palistar Capital

Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar" or the "Firm") is an alternative asset manager led by Managing Partner and Founder, Omar Jaffrey, focused on digital infrastructure investments. The Firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global digital infrastructure related companies. To learn more about Palistar, visit www.palistar.com.

SOURCE LiveOak Fiber