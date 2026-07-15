Connectbase and InterGlobix Announce Oracle's Dr. Sanjay Basu and NVIDIA's Pete Coticchia to Headline The Connected World LIVE! 2026 with Opening Keynote and Executive Fireside Chat

NVIDIA's Pete Coticchia will join Dr. Basu for an exclusive executive fireside chat exploring AI factories, token economics, next-generation connectivity, and the future of AI infrastructure.

BOSTON and LEESBURG, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connected World LIVE! (TCWLIVE! 2026) is pleased to announce that Dr. Sanjay Basu, Senior Director, GPU & Gen AI Solutions & Services – Cloud Engineering at Oracle and Pete Coticchia, Global Head of Business Development & Go-to-Market (GTM) for Oracle Cloud at NVIDIA, will headline the event's opening executive program with a keynote presentation and exclusive fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Bringing together two respected industry leaders at the forefront of AI infrastructure, the sessions will examine how advances in accelerated computing, networking, connectivity, and digital infrastructure are reshaping the future of AI deployment at a global scale.

Dr. Basu will open the conference with his keynote, "Designing AI Factories for Inference: Token Economics, Data Center Design, and Next-Generation Connectivity." Drawing on his experience in cloud engineering and GPU infrastructure, he will explore the industry's transition from AI model training to AI inference and explain why token economics—the cost, speed, and efficiency of generating AI tokens—is emerging as the defining metric for next-generation digital infrastructure. The keynote will also examine how AI factories require new approaches to connectivity, networking, and data center architecture to support AI at unprecedented scale.

Immediately following the keynote, Dr. Basu will be joined by Pete Coticchia for an exclusive executive fireside chat, "The Evolution of NVIDIA AI Platforms and the Future of AI Infrastructure," moderated by Vinay Nagpal, CEO of IG Group.

Together, Basu and Coticchia will explore the evolution of NVIDIA's AI computing platforms—from Hopper and Blackwell through Vera Rubin, Rubin Ultra, and Feynman—and discuss how each generation is transforming data center architecture, networking, connectivity, power, cooling, and the design of next-generation AI factories. The conversation will also examine the growing challenge of scaling AI infrastructure, where high-bandwidth, low-latency, and energy-efficient interconnects across GPUs, clusters, campuses, and cloud regions have become essential for delivering performant and economically efficient AI inference.

"The AI industry is entering a pivotal new phase as organizations transition from building models to deploying AI at a global scale," said Dr. Sanjay Basu, Senior Director, GPU & Gen AI Solutions & Services – Cloud Engineering at Oracle. "I'm looking forward to discussing how AI factories, token economics, and next-generation connectivity are redefining digital infrastructure, and to continuing that conversation alongside Pete."

"Every generation of accelerated computing creates new possibilities—and new infrastructure challenges," said Pete Coticchia, Global Head of Business Development & Go-to-Market (GTM) for Oracle Cloud at NVIDIA. "I'm excited to join Dr. Basu to explore how NVIDIA's AI platforms are influencing the evolution of data centers, networking, power, cooling, and AI factories, and what these innovations mean for the future of AI infrastructure."

"The opening keynote and fireside chat bring together two industry leaders who are helping define the next era of AI infrastructure," said Jasmine Bedi, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of InterGlobix Magazine. "These sessions will provide attendees with valuable perspectives on the technologies, architectures, and strategic decisions shaping the future of AI, making them a must-attend part of TCWLIVE! 2026."

"As AI continues to transform every sector of the economy, conversations like these are more important than ever," said Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase. "We're delighted to welcome Dr. Basu and Pete Coticchia to The Connected World LIVE! and look forward to the insights they'll share with our attendees."

Together, the keynote and fireside chat will provide senior executives, technology leaders, infrastructure providers, and enterprise decision-makers with a comprehensive look at the innovations shaping the future of AI infrastructure—from AI factories and token economics to next-generation connectivity, system architecture, and the technologies required to enable scalable AI inference worldwide.

The Connected World LIVE! 2026 will take place September 8–11, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Chicago, bringing together global leaders across data centers, connectivity, cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital transformation for four days of executive discussions, networking, and industry collaboration.

About InterGlobix

InterGlobix is the leading global platform for digital infrastructure, connectivity, and AI—uniting the leaders, organizations, and innovators shaping the industry's future through media, events, and strategic communications. Purpose-built for data centers, connectivity providers, hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and the broader digital infrastructure ecosystem, InterGlobix delivers an integrated suite of media, marketing, and engagement services — including InterGlobix Magazine, Event Collaboration, News Embargo, and Industry Voices — designed to elevate visibility, foster meaningful industry relationships, and drive sustainable business growth. Visit InterGlobix at interglobix.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/interglobix/

About Connectbase

Connectbase is the Operating System for Connected Commerce, transforming how the connected world transacts. Built on trusted, location-based intelligence and automated workflows, the Connected World Platform enables buyers, sellers, and channel partners to digitize the entire connectivity lifecycle—from discovery to order—across billions of serviceable locations. Connectbase powers automation, intelligence, and monetization across the global connectivity and AI infrastructure ecosystem. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

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SOURCE Connectbase