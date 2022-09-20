LIVEONE AND FOLGERS® PARTNER TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL COFFEE DAY WITH A "LIVE FROM NEW ORLEANS" MUSIC EVENT

Featuring Grammy-Nominated New Orleans-Based R&B Band Tank and the Bangas

Members and Fans Are Invited to Attend the Live Morning Event, with All Attendees Receiving LiveOne Memberships

Partnership with Folgers® Marks LiveOne's Second Campaign with The J.M. Smucker Co.; Previously Teamed Up with Meow Mix® for LiveOne Presents: Rooftop Series GRAMMY Edition

Live Event at Rosie's on the Roof on September 20, 2022, at 10 AM ET

Livestream Available on LiveOne on September 29, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne ( Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today it will celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29, 2022 with Folgers®. LiveOne is producing, hosting and livestreaming the "Live from New Orleans with Folgers" music event featuring New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas and celebrating Folgers' hometown where the brand has proudly roasted their coffee for more than 50 years. This event will encourage Gen Z and Millennial coffee and music fans to enjoy the great taste of Folgers coffee and embrace the brand's campaign theme to be bold and authentic while celebrating yourself in style.

The "Live from New Orleans with Folgers" music event will be at Rosie's on the Roof, and fans are invited to attend. To start the day off right, Folgers will provide all attendees with a free coffee and a special gift bag full of merchandise from Folgers and LiveOne. LiveOne members will receive a special invite as part of their membership benefits. In addition, the event will be streamed on the LiveOne platform on National Coffee Day, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 10 AM ET.

All fans attending will receive a free three-month LiveOne Membership, including access to 30+ million songs, exclusive live & PPV events, virtual meet & greets, access to platform-centric LiveOne Tokens and NFTs, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from their favorite festivals and franchises.

"We are proud to celebrate our fans, our hometown of New Orleans and National Coffee Day in partnership with LiveOne," said Emily Lucci, Director of Marketing, Folgers. "Our participation in this great event is a perfect way to extend our new Folgers campaign, which proudly and boldly celebrates everything that makes the brand the choice of more than 35 million coffee drinkers every morning."

"We are excited to collaborate with The J. M. Smucker Co. and their agencies to create and deliver a 360° marketing campaign for an iconic brand like Folgers," said Alex Brough, Head of Brand Partnerships of LiveOne. "LiveOne is a full-service music solution for brands and Live From New Orleans with Folgers is a great example of how we produce events and original programming specifically tailored for our brand partners."

This partnership with Folgers marks the second campaign between LiveOne and The J.M. Smucker Co.; the two previously joined forces for LiveOne Presents: Rooftop Series GRAMMY Edition with Meow Mix. This event was hosted in Las Vegas the weekend of the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The "Live from New Orleans with Folgers" will exclusively stream on Thursday, September 29 at 10 am ET / 7 am PT and again immediately after on LiveOne.com and across LiveOne apps.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® Milk-Bone® & Meow Mix® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc . (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of September 8, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.5 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, including the proposed spin-out of PodcastOne or its pay-per-view business, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne's ability to list on a national exchange; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members..

LiveOne IR Contact:

(310) 601-2505

[email protected]

Press Contact:

LiveOne

[email protected]

917.842.9653

SOURCE LiveOne, Inc.