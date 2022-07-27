LIVEONE EXPANDS “MUSIC LIVES” FRANCHISE TO UNIFY THE WORLD AROUND MUSIC AND PHILANTHROPIC INITIATIVES - “MUSIC GIVES” FESTIVAL

The live event will feature performances from 20 emerging and established artists held in Beverly Hills on Friday, July 29th at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT. This live festival will be exclusively livestreamed on the LiveOne platform to over 220 countries, and fans can text 'MusicGives' to 44321 to donate to WRRAP. "Music Gives" is a brand-new franchise expanding from LiveOne's original franchise "Music Lives" and its philanthropic efforts. Music Lives achieved over 5 billion engagements with over 350 artists worldwide.

Artists donating their time for the cause and performing at #MusicGives include AJA, Blush, Carly Rose, Chloe Copoloff, Devin Kennedy, Francis Karel, Garii, Grace Gaustad, Huey Mack, Jenny Baker, Jillian Rossi, Krooked Kings, Lauren Weintraub, Marlo The Barbarian, Mikey Ferrari, Molly Moore, Not The Main Characters, Ryan Nealon and Wens.

"We are proud to support women's rights and raise awareness and funding for women's liberties," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. "I am personally going to match all donations up to $100,000 in my shares of LiveOne's stock. Beginning with WRRAP, "Music Gives" will be a franchise that uses music as a catalyst for change and to benefit numerous charity organizations. LiveOne aims to unify the world around live music while supporting causes that it passionately stands behind."

"LiveOne's "Music Gives" recognizes the important role artists play in building awareness and raising urgently needed funding for WRRAP," said Sylvia Ghazarian, Executive Director of WRRAP. "We commend LiveOne's "Music Gives" festival for standing with us with their support of reproductive justice as we continue to fight for our fundamental human rights. The money raised by LiveOne and these artists will impact the lives of so many in our communities across the country."

Music Lives has been committed to philanthropic initiatives, using music as the catalyst for change. LiveOne has partnered with numerous organizations to support many causes, including Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach benefitting social justice, Camp Southern Ground with The Zac Brown Band and Robin Hood, and iHeartMedia to support New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19 with "Rise Up New York!". LiveOne has also launched its own benefit festival franchise Music Lives benefiting NIVA's #SaveOurStages, which has garnered over 5 billion impressions and promoted nearly 400 musical artists to support the entertainment industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

