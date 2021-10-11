LiveOne's Subsidiary LiveXLive To Exclusively Livestream Its 63rd Event Surpassing Over 450 Artists; iHeartMedia's 2022 "iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, announced today the exclusive livestream of the fifth annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One. The biggest names in Alternative Rock will come together at the historic Forum in Los Angeles on January 15, 2022 to celebrate everything Alternative Rock LIVE in front of music fans. The extraordinary lineup includes All Time Low, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, twenty one pilots, Willow and more. iHeartRadio ALTer EGO will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally-syndicated "The Woody Show."

"I'm psyched!" said Woody. "When the line-up is THIS good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!"

"ALTer Ego is one of my personal favorites and this year's lineup is stellar," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveOne. "As live events continue to make their comeback, the ability to stream concerts for fans globally is as hot of a commodity as ever. We are excited to bring the biggest names in alternative rock right to fans favorite devices and continue our innovative partnership with iHeart."

LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) ("LiveOne") will exclusively stream all performances on livexlive.com . Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com .

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale:

The iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Monday, October 18 at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Wednesday, October 20 at 10 a.m. PT , or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneALTerEgo .

and runs through at , or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at . Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to any pre-sale ticket purchase for access to an exclusive event before the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show which includes a private performance by All Time Low, complimentary food and drinks, and more. To learn more about these exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneALTerEgo .

Listeners will then have access to a limited number of tickets through ALT 98.7, LA's New Alternative, 24-hour VIP-Sale. Become an ALT VIP at www.alt987fm.com for access to tickets beginning Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. PT or while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 22 at 12 pm PT via Ticketmaster.com .

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One is part of iHeartMedia's roster of incredibly successful, nationally recognized concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One and the iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One and Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer with more to be announced. For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/alterego .

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. LiveOne's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , PPVOne, Slacker Radio , React Presents , CPS, and PodcastOne . LiveXLive has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. PodcastOne generates more than 2.38 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. PodcastOne: on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide customers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access .

About the Forum

The Forum, located in Inglewood, California, is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, delivering a superior experience for artists and fans alike. The iconic venue attracts a wide variety of premier events including the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, mixed martial arts and boxing and more. Fans at the Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise and food and beverage options. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the show. A 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace wraps around the perimeter of the building and offers comfortable furnishings and food and beverage options from some of SoCal's most celebrated brands. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, Forum Backstage includes star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Forum was honored at the 2021 Pollstar Awards as recipient of the Arena of the Decade award. For more information, please visit thelaforum.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-off, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-off, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

