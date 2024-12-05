LiveOnNY Announces Jenny Lai as Executive Director of the LiveOnNY Foundation

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) for the New York Metro region, announces the appointment of Jenny Lai as the new Executive Director of the LiveOnNY Foundation.

The LiveOnNY Foundation, established in 2016, is dedicated to raising and allocating charitable contributions to advance organ donation and providing public awareness in the New York Metro region.

With over 25 years of non-profit leadership experience, Lai brings a wealth of expertise in helping organizations scale and grow. In her role, she will focus on strengthening the Foundation's fundraising capacity and implementing a comprehensive, multi-year strategy to enhance its philanthropic impact. Lai will report to the President and CEO of LiveOnNY and work closely with the Chairperson of the LiveOnNY Foundation.

"The Board is thrilled to have Jenny join the LiveOnNY Foundation as Executive Director," said Chairman Bill Dacunto. "Her experience in both the non-profit and healthcare sectors will certainly be beneficial to our goals of increasing the number of registered organ donors in New York and educating the public about the gift of life."

"We are excited to welcome Jenny to the LiveOnNY Foundation," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP. "We look forward to amplifying the Foundation's important work through her extensive experience in building impactful fundraising programs that will advance our mission."

Prior to joining LiveOnNY, Lai held several C-suite positions at leading organizations, including the ESA Foundation, Dress for Success Worldwide, and New York Blood Center Enterprises. She holds a master's degree in public administration from the Austin W. Marx School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College and is a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).

To learn more about the LiveOnNY Foundation and its lifesaving initiatives, visit liveonny.org/liveonny-foundation.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland. Working closely with donor hospital and transplant centers, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the National or New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

